jack-nicholson-flashes-trademark-grin-in-rare-family-thanksgiving-photo

Jack Nicholson gave fans something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving—his iconic grin, captured in a family photo with his kids.

On Thursday, Jack’s daughter Lorraine Nicholson gave fans a “November to remember” with an Instagram post—featuring a rare cameo from her famous dad.

In a candid shot (the fifth slide in the carousel), fans spotted the 88-year-old actor posing with his daughter, 35, and son, Ray Nicholson, 31. This snap was seemingly part of the family’s Thanksgiving festivities, as it followed a group photo taken at a festive dinner table.

Nicholson shares Lorraine and Ray with his ex, Rebecca Broussard. He is also the father of Jennifer Nicholson, 61, Caleb Goddard, 54, Honey Hollman, 43, and Tessa Gourin, 31, according to PEOPLE.

Jennifer also appeared in one of the photos, commenting with a fire emoji on the post. Other pictures in the carousel included shots of Lorraine at the 16th Governors Awards with director Jason Reitman and snaps from the 39th American Cinematheque Award Ceremony.

Of course, the snap of Jack Nicholson flashing his signature grin got a lot of attention from fans in the comments section.

“Your dad looks great!” one onlooker wrote, with Lorraine shooting back: “Doesn’t he? At 88, he’s still got it.”

“Your dad♥️ nice to see him,” another fan added. “So glad to see Jack looking so amazing! You and your brother as well!” another onlooker wrote.

“Great seeing your dad!” yet another fan chimed in.

Jack Nicholson’s Daughter Shared Another Candid Image of Him Earlier This Year

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Lorraine has blessed the timeline with a glimpse of her famous dad this year. In January, she shared a festive Instagram post smiling alongside him in honor of the “giving season.”

The image (the 9th slide in the carousel) captured Lorraine with her arms around her dad’s shoulders, his hand resting on her arm, in front of a packed bookcase.

The Hollywood legend has mostly stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, aside from a few courtside appearances at Los Angeles Lakers games. He made another rare public appearance during Saturday Night Live‘s 50th anniversary special in February.