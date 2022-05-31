From No-Fuss To Fancy AF: 3 Levels Of Jack Daniel’s Cocktails Perfect For Summer

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Out of all the things to love about summer, the seasonal cocktails are at the top of my list. Something about the warm weather and longer nights makes a light, refreshing, and boozy drink taste that much better. I don’t make the rules; I just happily follow them.

And while I love the occasional Mai Tai as much as the next person, all that extra fruit and sugar gets old after a while. So, this summer, I turned to a familiar favorite for my go-to warm-weather drink: Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.

More specifically, I turned to Jack Daniel’s flavored whiskeys, Apple and Honey. Jack Daniel’s Apple is a mouthwatering blend of crisp green apple and caramel-heavy whiskey. On the other hand, Jack Daniel’s Honey is a smooth blend of honey, vanilla, charred oak, and the faintest hint of spice.

Simply put, these flavored whiskeys are the perfect blend of sweet and stout. And with as little as one extra ingredient, these liquors will create smooth, refreshing drinks you’ll want to sip all summer long.

Level One: Keep It Simple

Sometimes, the best things in life are simple—cocktails being no exception. Luckily, Jack Daniel’s flavored whiskeys are tasty enough to stand on their own, so you don’t have to worry about adding five obscure ingredients just to make something palatable.

These Level One cocktails are short, sweet, and to the point. So, you can spend more time enjoying yourself and less time juggling jiggers and shakers.

Honey Whiskey & Ginger

It’s hard to go wrong with whiskey and ginger ale. The sweet, spicy flavor of the ginger beautifully complements the distinct flavor of the whiskey. Jack Daniel’s Honey adds an extra hint of botanical sweetness without making the drink too cloying.

(Jack Daniel’s)

Ingredients

1.5 ounces Jack Daniel’s Honey

5 ounces ginger ale

Directions

Pour Jack Daniel’s Honey into a highball glass filled with ice. Fill with ginger ale and stir. Garnish with a fresh lime wedge.

Cran-Apple Delight

Who says you need a complicated frozen drink to enjoy bold, fruity flavors? This tasty Cran-Apple Delight features Jack Daniel’s Apple and cran-apple juice, a delicious blend of cranberry and apple flavor. The sweet-tart combo is perfect for all tastes, from those who like the mega-sweet to the super stiff.

(Jack Daniel’s)

Ingredients

1.5 ounces Jack Daniel’s Apple

5 ounces cran-apple juice

Directions

Pour Jack Daniel’s Apple into a highball glass filled with ice. Fill with cran-apple juice and stir. Garnish with a fresh lime wedge.

Level Two Cocktails: Shake Things Up

Maybe you prefer a middle-of-the-road stance when it comes to booze. You don’t need your drink to be a ten-ingredient masterpiece, but you’re not opposed to a little extra zhush. Jack Daniel’s flavored whiskey is the ideal base for these not-quite-fancy, not-quite-simple drinks.

With just one or two extra ingredients, you can elevate your Jack Daniel’s drink from a mixer-chaser combo to a bonafide cocktail.

Easy Gold Rush

This classic bourbon cocktail has been enjoyed since pre-Prohibition days, and it’s easy to see why. Jack Daniel’s Honey makes this drink even easier to mix as there is no need to make a honey simple syrup.

(Jack Daniel’s)

Ingredients

2 ounces Jack Daniel’s Honey

1 ounce simple syrup

0.75 ounces freshly squeezed lemon juice

Directions

Add Jack Daniel’s Honey, simple syrup, and lemon juice into a shaker with ice; shake until well-chilled. Strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a lemon or orange twist.

Apple Mule

Move over, vodka—there’s a new Ruler of the Mule in town. Jack Daniel’s Apple, lime juice, and spicy ginger beer join forces to create an irresistibly fresh, aromatic drink. It’s light enough to cool you off on a hot summer afternoon and tasty enough to keep sipping into the night.

(Jack Daniel’s)

Ingredients

2 ounces Jack Daniel’s Apple

0.5 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice

3 ounces ginger beer

Directions

Add lime juice to a copper mug (or Collins glass), adding the spent shell. Fill glass with ice, then pour in Jack Daniel’s Apple. Top with ginger beer, and stir. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Level Three: A Top Shelf Experience

Finally, we’ve reached the level for Cocktail Connoisseurs, the Biggest Booze Buffs, and Aces of All Things Liquor. These cocktails elevate your Jack Daniel’s flavored whiskey to a whole new top-shelf experience (read: without the top-shelf price tag).

Sure, you might not have all of these ingredients in your cupboard right now. But from personal experience, I can tell you these cocktails are well worth the grocery run.

Honey Whiskey French 75

This classic brunch cocktail gets a flavorful update by subbing out the gin with Jack Daniel’s Honey. The addition of orange juice and bitters plays perfectly with the whiskey, making for a surprisingly refreshing cocktail that is as delicious with Eggs Benedict as it is as an evening nightcap.

(Jack Daniel’s)

Ingredients

1 ounce Jack Daniel’s Honey

1 ounce orange juice

0.75 ounce simple syrup

0.5 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice

4 dashes orange bitters

2 to 3 ounces Champagne

Directions

Add Jack Daniel’s Honey, orange juice, simple syrup, lemon juice, and bitters to a shaker filled with ice; shake until well-chilled. Strain into a Champagne flute and top with Champagne. Garnish with an orange twist.

Whiskey Apple Spritz

Aperol Spritz is a classic summer refresher thanks to bubbly Prosecco and the light but bitter bite of Aperol. Up the flavor by replacing part of the Italian liquor with Jack Daniel’s Apple. A splash of simple syrup plays well with the bitter and tart notes to make a well-rounded cocktail.

(Jack Daniel’s)

Ingredients

1 ounce Jack Daniel’s Apple

1 ounce Aperol

0.75 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice

Splash of simple syrup

2 to 3 ounces Prosecco

Directions

Fill a wine glass with ice and add Jack Daniel’s Apple, Aperol, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Top with Prosecco and gently stir. Garnish with fresh green apple slices.

Jack Daniel’s flavored whiskeys are a great addition to classic summer flavors. Except with Jack Daniel’s Apple and Honey, you don’t need a cocktail umbrella or skewered fruit medley to make things interesting.

Whether you’re looking for a no-frills, on-the-go drink, or something impressive for your next dinner party, Jack Daniel’s flavors speak for themselves.

But of course, if you want to add a cocktail umbrella, that’s okay, too.