Ivanka Trump’s Son Recreates JFK Jr. Under the Resolute Desk Pose in Sweet White House Photo

Reflecting on her and her family’s recent adventures, Ivanka Trump took to her Instagram to share photos of a recent trip to the White House.

The First Daughter posted a snapshot of her son seemingly recreating the iconic JFK Jr. under the Resolute Desk pose while her father, President Trump, was all smiles.

“A few moments that made April a month to remember,” Ivanka wrote in the post’s caption.

Ivanka Trump’s son in the Oval Office. Photo by Ivanka Trump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump and her three children, Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick, and Theodore James, visited the White House for Easter festivities. They were also at the President’s residence when Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, visited.

Ivanka shared a video of her son playing in the White House’s Rose Garden with Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

“Celebrating with champions at the White House today!” she wrote. “Congratulations to the [Philadelphia Eagles] on an amazing season and Super Bowl.”

She further stated, “My highlight of the day? Theo challenging [Saquon Barkley] to a race in the Rose Garden after my father wisely demurred! Thanks, Saquon, for being such a good sport.”

Ivanka Trump Is Not Involved in Her Father’s Administration

Before her father’s second inauguration, Ivanka Trump stated she was done with politics and would not serve in the Trump Administration this time around.

While appearing on the Him & Her Show podcast in January, Ivanka stated that she was staying away from Washington, DC. “I love policy and Impact,” she explained. “I hate politics. And unfortunately, the two are not separable.”

She further stated that politics is a “very dark, negative business.”

“There is a darkness to that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine,” Ivanka pointed out. To some degree, I’m at the center of the storm because my father is about to be president, but it’s a very dark, negative business. And some people love the gladiator aspect of it – the fight. That was never me.”

Ivanka then said she’s looking forward to her father’s second term as President of the United States. “I think I’m most looking forward to just being able to show up for him as a daughter and be here for him to take his mind off things,” she said. “To watch a movie with him, or watch a sports game”

“To know that he can be with me, and be himself and just relax for me to be able to provide that for him in a very loving way as his daughter,” she added. “It’s the world’s loneliest position – the enormity of the decisions you’re making on a daily basis, how transactional everyone is with you.”