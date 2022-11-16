Ivanka Trump Channeled One Of Grace Kelly’s Most Famous Looks At Her Sister’s Wedding

Over the weekend Tiffany Trump tied the knot with her long-term partner Michael Boulos. Her entire family attended, including her sister Ivanka. It was an extravagant event and everyone was dressed to the nines. However, fans of the family quickly noticed Ivanka was channeling an old Hollywood icon with her choice of dress.

Ivanka Trump Wears Old Hollywood Replica

For her sister’s wedding on Saturday, Ivanka Trump decided to wear a stunning replica of the blue gown Grace Kelly wore in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1955 romantic thriller To Catch a Thief. The gown was instantly recognizable to fans for its multi-toned chiffon and elegant shoulder accent.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Used To Have Quite The Girl Crush On Ivanka Trump, Old Blog Reveals

Ivanka celebrated her sister’s big day on Instagram with a touching message: “When I was 12 years old my dream of having a baby sister came true! From the first moment I held @tiffanytrump in my arms and looked into those big, kind, curious blue eyes I was smitten. Tiffany radiates love, compassion, and grace ~ attributes that she will bring into her marriage with Michael. I wish Tiffany and Michael an abundance of happiness and joy as they begin their lives together as husband and wife! May their love be a source of light in this world!”

Most of the women in attendance chose to stick to a pastel color palette. Ivanka’s dress was on the theme, and her daughter, Arabella Rose, matched her mom in her own shimmering blue gown.

Grace Kelly First Wore The Dress In 1955

(Paramount Pictures)

Of course, the style has come a long way since Grace Kelly made it famous in the 1955 film. To Catch a Thief stars Cary Grant as an ex-burglar who was forced to hunt down another criminal when they started committing robberies in his style.

Kelly played Grant’s love interest. Throughout the course of the film, Kelly wore numerous stunning dresses. However, the blue chiffon dress was certainly a standout.

RELATED: Ivana Trump’s Unexpected Talent That Helped Her Escape Communist Czechoslovakia

Similar to Ivanka, Kelly was destined for a role in global politics. She became the Princess of Monaco after marrying Prince Rainier III in 1956. After becoming a royal, she gave up acting and focused on her royal duties.

Kelly died in a car crash in 1982. However, despite abandoning Hollywood in her early adulthood, Kelly left an indelible mark on the culture. That fact is only exemplified by Ivanka’s choice to channel Kelly’s timeless fashion over the weekend.

More From Suggest