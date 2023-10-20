It’s Official: Whoopi Goldberg Says She Would ‘Punch’ A Shark In The Face

The View moderator believes she has the perfect plan of attack against the wicked sea creature.

On Thursday’s episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg revealed her battle plan for a potential attack from a shark. According to Entertainment Weekly, Goldberg told her co-hosts that she was “armed and ready” if one ever tried to approach her in the ocean.

The hilarious topic came up after Goldberg discussed a new Broadway play she enjoys, The Shark Is Broken. The production is based on the making of the movie Jaws. Goldberg also mentioned meeting up with Jaws actor Richard Dreyfuss in the audience of the show.

During The View, Sunny Hostin asked Goldberg, “Are you going to be scared to get back in the water if you watch the show?”

“No. I mean, listen, I know what to do because that wonderful man who came to our show said [to] punch it in the face,” Goldberg explained while lifting her arms. “And so, you know, don’t be scared. Think of somebody you really don’t like and beat the poo out of that shark. Pow!”

Solid advice, Whoopi!

Months earlier, Goldberg revealed her “spooky” encounter with a VR headset, a possible indicator of where her vendetta against sharks stemmed.

“I put it on and I was under the ocean, because I love all the ocean stuff,” she explained. “And something came swimming by and I forgot that I had these things on, and I got up so fast that I fell over.”

The View’s Close Animal Encounters

Whoopi Goldberg isn’t the only The View star to declare war against an animal.

Recently, host Ana Navarro shared her plan of attack against the raccoons that are invading her home.

“I had to do an entire reconstruction of an area of my house,” she explained. “A raccoon came through a palm frond onto my roof, ate a hole through my roof, it rained, water got in. It has been a disaster. I had to take my guest house down to the studs because of this raccoon. So, let me just say, I hate raccoons, I think they should all die, I don’t care if they’re cute, I don’t care if PETA comes after me. This raccoon needs to die.”

Whether it’s raccoons or sharks, The View hosts certainly aren’t short on animal antics.