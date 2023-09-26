It’s Official! Legally Blonde 3 Is In The Works!

No, you didn’t just hallucinate. Legally Blonde is back, and Reese Witherspoon is stepping back into Elle Wood’s iconic shoes. And it makes me want a hot dog real bad.

Legally Blonde (2001) / Yarn

Nearly 22 years after the original release, Legally Blonde is coming back to theatre screens. Because it’s been over two decades since we’ve last seen Elle, a few things will be different for the Legally Blonde’s third installment.

New Writing Team

Actress and comedian Mindy Kaling will have her hand in writing the script for Legally Blonde 3, so you know it will be hilarious. Kaling, who has written screenplays for films including Late Night, signed on to write Legally Blonde 3 in 2020. Accompanying Kaling in the writing process is Dan Goor, comedian and television producer. This will be the second film Kaling and Goor are partnering on.

A Different Role For Reese Witherspoon

While Reese will be reprising her role as Elle Woods, she will also have a hand in production.

She revealed to ET that she is having a “great time,” working on the movie, and she can’t wait to share it with the world.

“She’s (Elle Woods) a very beloved character,” Reese continued explaining to ET, “You just want her to go on a hero’s journey like she does in the first movie, and I’m having a great time working on it.”

Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy

While the movie *did* have a release date, things have changed. According to Variety, the original release date of Legally Blonde 3 was May 20, 2022. However, production was delayed, sending the movie’s release date to a screeching halt.

According to Kaling, the movie still doesn’t have a finalized release date. On the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast, she revealed, “Obviously, now we sort of have pencils down because of the writer’s strike, but it’s had a couple of iterations over the past couple of years.”

Mindy continued, “And I think it’s a challenging project because of what makes it so great. Elle Woods is like Reese’s Avengers character and people feel so passionately about it.”

Well, At Least Jennifer Coolidge Is Returning!

Tracy Bennett / MGM / Kobal / Shutterstock

While no other cast members have been confirmed for the third installment of Legally Blonde, Mindy Kaling put loyal viewer’s worries to rest—Jennifer Coolidge will be returning!

Mindy told ET, “She [Jennifer] elevates any material and she is just like…she can just do a glance, it is just hilarious. And so as a writer, it’s the jackpot. Especially in that character, her character, [beautician] Paulette, is so funny and their dynamic is so funny. It’s been really great. She [has] a very juicy story in this one. That’s all I can say, by the way, Elle has a very juicy story. The two of them, seeing what they look like now after 20 years, is really fun.”

No matter what Mindy Kaling, Dan Goor, and Reese Witherspoon have planned for Legally Blonde 3, the film’s theatre release is sure to be one for the history books.