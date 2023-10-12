It’s Official: Gigi Hadid And Bradley Cooper Are Dating

The rumors have been confirmed. Gigi Hadid, the 28-year-old supermodel and doting mother to baby Khai, has set tongues wagging in New York City. Her recent rendezvous with none other than Hollywood sensation Bradley Cooper, 48, has left fans and onlookers in a whirlwind of speculation. It is the second sighting of the pair together and comes after Gigi’s publicized split from Zayn Malik, 30.

This chance encounter has not only raised eyebrows but also added a twist to an intriguing tale of romantic connections in the entertainment world. Bradley Cooper, a renowned actor, and director, was previously in a relationship with Gigi’s close friend and fellow model, Irina Shayk, 37. What’s more, before her outings with Bradley, Gigi was linked to another one of his close friends, none other than the Oscar-winning legend, Leonardo DiCaprio, 48.

The pair’s recent escapades in New York City suggest that there may be more to their relationship than meets the eye. Gigi and Bradley returned to the city after a tantalizing weekend getaway, and their arrival sparked a buzz of curiosity.

While it’s essential to approach any celebrity relationship rumors with caution, the evidence is hard to ignore. Gigi and Bradley were spotted side by side in Bradley’s sleek black Mercedes-Benz G wagon, exuding an air of ease and comfort in each other’s presence.

MailOnline reported on the dynamic encounter, noting that Bradley thoughtfully dropped Gigi off at her apartment before the two embarked on their respective evenings. Gigi, ever the style icon, graced the occasion with an effortlessly chic ensemble. She donned a casual cream round-neck jersey sweater paired with faded black baggy straight-leg jeans. Her look was completed with simple black ballerina pumps and a compact cream purse, adorned with a charming beaded strap.

Gigi enhanced her air of mystery with brown-tinted sunglasses, delicate gold hoop earrings, and a gold chain link necklace. Her lustrous locks were pulled back into a snug bun secured with a vibrant green scrunchie. To seal her readiness for the journey, she was seen carrying a blue and white checkered Prada tote bag and a Louis Vuitton carry-all.

On the other side of the equation, Bradley Cooper harmonized with the evening in his laid-back attire. Sporting a pair of blue jeans and a matching light blue logo tee, he completed the look with black walking boots and shaded himself from the October sun with a two-toned baseball cap and sleek black sunglasses. As he strode across the street, Bradley brandished a black duffle bag at his side, with a substantial black backpack adding an element of intrigue to the encounter.

The dynamic between Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper is undoubtedly capturing the attention of their fans, as well as the broader public. The streets of New York City are alive with anticipation, and these two stars are at the center of it all.

Hadid recently broke her silence on the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Whether the sparks between them signify the start of a new chapter or are simply a result of shared friendships, only time will tell. In the world of entertainment, one thing is certain—expect the unexpected.