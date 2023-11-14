It’s Official: Chris Pratt Is The Voice Of The New Garfield

Chris Pratt is voicing yet another cartoon character—jumping from The Super Mario Bros. to the beloved character, Garfield.

As reported by TooFab, Sony Pictures released the first trailer for The Garfield Movie on Monday—a day Garfield is known to despise. Chris Pratt, who recently worked on animated films including Onward and The Lego Movie, is to voice the famous feline.

Other members of the voice cast include Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, and Bowen Yang.

The trailer begins by showing Garfield—as a baby—living on the streets alone. When Jon spots the stray through a restaurant window, he invites him inside for pizza and takes him home. When the trailer cuts to the present day, after it’s clear Garfield’s love of food has taken over, he quips, “And that’s how I adopted Jon.”

Garfield and his pooch pal, Odie, live comfortable lives—all until the feline’s long-lost father, Vic, re-enters Garlfield’s life.

The official film synopsis teases, “Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.”

Critics Respond To Pratt’s Role—”There Wasn’t Even An Attempt”

Some critics aren’t too pleased with the voice casting for The Garfield Movie—especially for Chris Pratt’s lead role as Garfield.

“Chris Pratt is definitely not pulling this off here,” One X user remarked. “The only way I can describe how it felt watching this, is they made the movie, had a different voice actor for Garfield, and then Pratt just showed up and dubbed over it.”

Another user wrote about Pratt, “HE JUST KEEPS PLAYING HIMSELF.”

HE JUST PLAYS HIMSELF pic.twitter.com/6Y7s6vvGuk — LA KNIGHT FOR PRESIDENT (@YEAHYEAHYAA) November 13, 2023

“its not like its ‘bad’… its just not ‘garfield-y’ doesnt he have more of a lazy voice? Or has that changed over the years?” a third user asked.

One critic suggested, “I like Chris Pratt but his voice just doesn’t work. I feel like Kevin James, Craig Robinson, Seth Rogen, or even Paul Rudd would be better choices”

The official release date of The Garfield Movie is set for May 24, 2024—luckily, not a Monday.