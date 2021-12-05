It Costs 65 Times More To Stay At ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch Than In Carrie Bradshaw’s Apartment From ‘Sex And The City’

Through Airbnb and bed and breakfast services, fans of some television shows and movies shave a rare opportunity to live where the characters did. Two rentals in particular stick out: Lee Dutton’s Cabin on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch from Yellowstone and Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment from Sex And The City. The more expensive of the two? Well, the answer may surprise you.

Dutton’s Cabin

Chief Joseph Ranch, the shooting location for Yellowstone, has opened up multiple cabins as seen on the show, up to renters. The smash-hit has millions of fans, so perhaps a few will want to live like Kevin Costner for a bit. The fisherman cabin can host up to eight guests and has DirectTV. Paramount is channel 241 on DirecTV so you could watch Yellowstone from the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

The cabin in question is featured in the pilot and popped back up in season 2 episode 7. Every reservation includes a tour of the ranch and sets, so you’ll get the full Yellowstone experience. While the trip could be pricey, this would be quite the vacation for up to eight superfans. Other cabins on the property, including the main house, are also available for rent, but everything seems to be booked at the moment, which isn’t surprising.

(Paramount)

Bradshaw On The market

To promote And Just Like That, Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic apartment is up for fans to live in too. The one-bedroom apartment comes with a huge walk-in closet loaded with many of Bradshaw’s favorite outfits and other little easter eggs. Sadly, the apartment isn’t open all that much.

(HBO)

In a press release, Parker said “I’m excited for our audience to experience Carrie’s New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time.” It’s certainly a unique experience, closer to a Universal Studios tour than an Airbnb. Parker also personally included a virtual welcome message, and fans are free to try on what they want.

What Cost More?

Even though rent prices in New York City are among the highest in the United States, Parker chose to keep this unique apartment relatively affordable. The place was available for just $23 a night, perhaps in honor of Sex ad City’s debut 23 years ago.

The Yellowstone experience is far, far more expensive, at $1,200 per night. That’s right everyone: it costs 65 times more to live like a Dutton than like Carrie Bradshaw. Who would have thought the gritty western would command Manhattan prices?

