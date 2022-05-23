These Color-Correcting Tanning Drops Are Going Viral For Good Reasons, Even Bethenny Frankel Loves Them

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Who doesn’t want sun-kissed, radiant, glowing skin without sun damage? My pale complexion could certainly use some help in that department. Luckily, these days there are a plethora of self-tanners on the market to sift through. However, all self-tanners aren’t made the same and results can vary immensely.

We don’t want to look streaky or orange-y. And we definitely don’t want to end up looking like Ross Geller after his failed tanning experience.

Well, there’s one self-tanner on the market that has great reviews, and even Bethenny Frankel is singing its praises. Isle of Paradise Tanning Drops are the newest thing on the market and if you enjoy having a healthy goddess-like glow, these drops could be your newest obsession.

Isle Of Paradise Tanning Drops

(Isle of Paradise)

Unlike many self-tanners, Isle Of Paradise Tanning Drops are clear, hydrating, cruelty-free, and 100% vegan. To use, simply add a few drops to your favorite moisturizer or cream and then apply it to the skin.

Frankel suggests using a brush to make sure the product is applied evenly and to avoid staining in between your fingers. However, if you wash your hands after you apply, staining shouldn’t be an issue. She also suggests putting the drops into your sunscreen to “double-dip” by getting sun protection and a tan at the same time.

The drops come in light, medium, and dark for differing skin tones. You can truly get a customizable tan by adjusting how many drops you use. For a “radiant glow” the suggested amount is three drops. Six drops will give your skin a “sun-kissed” look. With nine drops you’ll get a “golden” hue. And, 12 drops will result in a “bronze” effect.

The ingredients are stellar too. Infused with avocado oil, coconut oil, chia seed, and grapefruit oil, the tanning drops are hydrating and will color-correct redness and even out skin tone. However, if you go overboard, or are just ready for a change, Isle of Paradise also has “a magic self-tan eraser” called Isle Of Paradise Over It. It will remove traces of your self-tan in one application.

(Isle of Paradise)

Praise For Isle Of Paradise

Reviewers love the way the tanning drops smell, and enjoy their glowing skin, even after one use.

One reviewer stated, “I have been using these on and off the last month and have found my perfect glow (being super pale) is 3 drops—I love these! Just be sure to ease in and rub into your hair line and it’s perfect! No nasty smell, absorbs quickly, and no streaks!”

An Amazon reviewer rated the tanning drops off the charts. She stated, “On a scale of 1 to 10……..this product is a 15. Seriously, the best tanning product for your face I have ever used. The color is very bronze and does not turn orange. I have gotten so many amazing comments on my tan and skin. I can’t say enough and would highly recommend this product.”

