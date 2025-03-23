Isaiah Stokes, Former ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor, Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison For Murder

Isaiah Stokes, who previously appeared in The Americans, Blue Bloods, and Law & Order: SVU, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of a 2021 murder.

In a press release on Friday, Mar. 21, Queens District Attorney Melina Katz confirmed that Stokes after he was convicted of murdering Tyrone Jones. The man was fatally shot in St. Albans on Feb. 7, 2021.

Katz revealed that Jones was sitting in a parked Jeep Cherokee, waiting for a friend to arrive for lunch, when he was shot. The shooting is believed to have been retaliation for an altercation between the defendant and the victim at the victim’s birthday party in October 2020.

“Isaiah Stokes, embarrassed and upset that he was thrown out of a birthday party in October 2020, sought revenge on Tyrone Jones,” Katz explained. “Months later, the defendant attached a GPS tracking device to his victim’s vehicle and stalked Jones for more than a week.”

Katz further stated Stokes tracked Jones down to Linden Boulevard. He then fired 11 times into the vehicle, striking Jones in his head and chest.”

Speaking on the verdict and sentencing, Katz declared. “Justice has now been served for the premeditated murder perpetrated by this defendant.”

Katz added, “And he will now spend 25 years to life in prison as a direct consequence of his criminal actions.”

Isaiah Stokes Was Found Guilty of Second-Degree Murder and Second-Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Isaiah Stokes was found guilty of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

According to the charges and trial testimony, Jones and Stokes met during the victim’s birthday party at a Queens club in October 2020. Both parties were involved in an altercation related to Stokes’ inappropriate behavior toward female party guests.

After Stokes refused Jones’ request that he leave, Stokes was injured during a physical altercation with other partygoers.

It was further revealed that on or about Jan. 29, 2021, Stokes placed a GPS tracking device underneath Jones’ vehicle. He then used the device to track down the victim on Feb. 7, 2021.

After the murder, Stokes allegedly drove his rented vehicle back to his apartment in Rego Park. He then returned the car to the rental company in Hackensack, New Jersey, on Feb. 16.

Stokes was arrested on Jul. 16, 2021. While conducting a search in Stokes’ apartment, law enforcement discovered documents connecting the actor to the GPS device.



