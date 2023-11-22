Is Travis Kelce Thinking About Retiring From The NFL?

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed he thinks about retiring, “more than anyone could ever imagine.”

Two-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, 34, admitted that his injuries are a problem for him both on and off the field during a Wall Street Journal Magazine interview on Monday.

“That’s the only thing I’ve never really been open about,” the pro-leaguer told the publication.

“The discomfort. The pain. The lingering injuries — the 10 surgeries I’ve had that I still feel every single surgery to this day.”

GREGORY HARRIS for WSJ. Magazine.



Kelce has been in the NFL since 2013 when he was drafted by the Chiefs. The talented football player finds the thought of retiring appealing, but he’s far from ready to throw in the towel. Kelce played football at the college level for the University of Cincinnati. It was also revealed that he was suspended from the school for smoking weed.

“It was like my life was over,” Kelce recalled during the interview.

Kelce also shared additional details about his relationship with famous pop singer Taylor Swift, 33. The media has continued to heavily document the relationship ever since the pair officially came out as a couple in September. Curious fans and heavy critics alike are elevating Kelce and Swift in various ways that have since made the player uncomfortable at moments.

“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them. … I’ve never dealt with it,” the NFL star said.

“But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it…. The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life,” Kelce added.

(Image: TWITTER/@paytonsun)

The New Heights podcast host also revealed how he and the “Bad Blood” singer, started dating. He explained that the two went to dinner a little while before Swift made her first appearance in the Chiefs suite in September.

“When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there,” Kelce shared.

Since then, Swift has been present at multiple football games. Kelce even flew to South America to watch her perform in Argentina, a feat that made several Swifties swoon in comments from posts all over social media.

Rumors have been circulating that Swift may be spending Thanksgiving with the pro football player. However, a source revealed to media outlet, Page Six, that Swift’s plans were changed after the death of one of her fans at a concert in Brazil over the weekend.

On a happier note, the football player doesn’t seem like he wants to retire, or let go of Taylor’s hand anytime soon.