Is Timothée Chalamet Secretly a Popular Rapper? The Conspiracy, Explained

A bizarre internet conspiracy has taken social media by storm: Is Hollywood star Timothée Chalamet secretly the anonymous British rapper EsDeeKid? What started as a playful TikTok theory has snowballed into one of the most talked-about speculative connections of the year.

I would introduce both characters of this strange play, but Timothée Chalamet needs no introduction. EsDeeKid, however, will almost certainly need one.

EsDeeKid is a rapper from Liverpool whose music blends UK rap, cloud rap and trap. He burst into the spotlight in 2025 with his debut album Rebel, featuring tracks like “Phantom” and “4 Raws.” He has amassed millions of monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

No one knows who he is, however, as he keeps his face concealed with a balaclava.

In November, one TikTok user posted a video sharing their conspiracy, that Chalamet is EsDeeKid. And the internet has gone wild over it. The user pointed out that their eyes are pretty similar. But the internet denizens has also brought up Chalamet’s love of hip-hop and his youthful rap alter ego, “Lil Timmy Tim.”

The internet has been all over this conspiracy, mostly for the humor in the connection. But Timothée Chalamet certainly hasn’t helped the situation.

Timothée Chalamet Speaks Out On Rapper Conspiracy

Whether the American actor is really the Scouser rapper is unknown, but highly unlikely. Timothée Chalamet had the chance to debunk the conspiracy, but instead, he played right into it.

Chalamet was asked about the rumors during a UK Heart Breakfast radio interview. The actor didn’t deny the claims, however. Instead, he offered a coy, now-viral reply: “I got no comment on that… all will be revealed in due time.”

That ambiguous answer has done little to quell speculation. I’m sure he’s just having a laugh, but I can’t help but wonder if there is in fact something more to this mystery.

Unfortunately, there is one alibi that does pretty decisively debunk the theory. EsDeeKid was reportedly performing in Milan on the same night Chalamet appeared at a New York screening. Although we’ve never seen them in the same room together, we have seen them in separate rooms at the same time.