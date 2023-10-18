Is There ‘A Nightmare Before Christmas’ Prequel In The Works And Could Johnny Depp Be Starring In It?

A prequel could be on the way!

Henry Selick and Tim Burton, the visionaries behind the beloved and bewitching Disney classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” have crafted something spooky and exhilarating for fans.

In a prequel that’ll satisfy lovers of all things spooky and dark, Halloween Town is in the works!

The director of Monkeybone and Moongirl was adamant about filming a sequel. Instead, this proposed prequel will unveil the mysterious origins of Jack Skellington, resurrecting him in a hauntingly captivating backstory.

YouTube

The Nightmare Before Christmas, written by Tim Burton, continues to inspire fans, especially around the spookiest time of the year. Without fail, fans have expressed anticipation of the film making a comeback 30 years after it was first released.

The film grossed roughly $50 million at box office back in 1993 and has since earned its stripes as a certified classic. It has even received an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe nod.

In a People interview, Selick and Chris Sarandon, the voice of the film’s protagonist, unveiled the impending ‘nightmare’ of a prequel.

“It might be more interesting to do a prequel. There might be a more interesting story there about how Jack became the King of Halloween Town,” Selick said, reiterating his enthusiasm for a prequel rather than a sequel.

Disney

Certainly fans will be just as excited to discover how Jack became the Pumpkin King. From what has been teased, Halloween Town will explore Jack’s origin story and other aspects of the creepy town where it always seems to be Halloween.

It is important to note that Burton’s schedule is currently busy with Beetlejuice 2 and the second season of Wednesday. Still, this incoming project can be just as good as confirmed the way we see it.

Halloween Town may not be here in time for this Halloween season, but fans now have something to look forward to in the upcoming months.