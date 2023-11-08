Is There A ‘Big Bang Theory’ Spinoff In The Works?

Fans eager for a reboot of the beloved sitcom The Big Bang Theory may have to wait a bit longer, as it appears the project is still in its early stages. The potential spinoff, announced earlier this year, is being developed by Chuck Lorre, the co-creator and executive producer of the original series.

A Prenatal Sitcom

In a recent update, Lorre shared that the spinoff project is still in its “prenatal” phase. While not offering many details, he hinted at the progress during an interview with TVLine. Lorre humorously compared discussing the project to pregnancy, saying, “You don’t talk about the birth until the second trimester, I believe, is the rule.” He then continued, “That’s a long way of saying no, I’ve got nothing to say about it other than it’s something that we are discussing.”

Despite the lack of concrete information, the good news is that the spinoff project is still very much alive. While it might take a bit longer to come to fruition, the fact that discussions are ongoing indicates that the project has not been shelved.

The new series would mark the second spinoff within The Big Bang Theory universe, following the successful prequel series Young Sheldon, which is currently gearing up for its seventh season on CBS.

Speculation From Fans

While details about the spinoff remain scant, fans have eagerly speculated about what the series might entail. Possibilities range from a continuation of the original series, following beloved characters, to a completely different storyline within the same universe, akin to the structure of How I Met Your Father.

It’s worth noting that the fate of the spinoff would ultimately depend on several factors, including the willingness of the original cast to participate. Although it may take some time before the project takes a more concrete shape, fans can take solace in the fact that it is still being actively considered and discussed.

As anticipation continues to build for the potential spinoff, fans can look forward to the upcoming season of Young Sheldon, set to return to CBS in 2024. In the meantime, enthusiasts of The Big Bang Theory can rest assured that Chuck Lorre and his team are diligently working on bringing the beloved universe back to the small screen.