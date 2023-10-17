Is The ‘Shark Tank’ Cast Trying To Poach Whoopi Goldberg From ‘The View’ To Join Their Show?

Barbara Corcoran, the formidable and outspoken entrepreneur from the hit TV show Shark Tank, has recently disclosed that she made a concerted push to have the multi-talented Whoopi Goldberg join the cast of the show as a guest shark.

This revelation came to light during a recent appearance by several of the Shark Tank stars, including Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Barbara Corcoran, on The View. During the lively discussion, Sara Haines, one of the co-hosts on The View, inquired about Corcoran’s eagerness to have Goldberg participate in the show as a guest shark.

A Little Peer Pressure

When asked about her interest in bringing Goldberg on board, Corcoran was quick to respond, stating, “That would be Whoopi. No one would argue with me. She tells it like it is.” The idea was met with enthusiasm from her fellow Shark Tank stars. Cuban chimed in, expressing his belief that Goldberg would make an exceptional addition to the team. The prospect of having Goldberg as a guest shark elicited a hearty laugh from the legendary actress, who is known for her EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) achievements.

The studio audience, co-hosts of The View, and the personalities from Shark Tank joined in unison, enthusiastically chanting Goldberg’s name, creating a spirited atmosphere that seemed to resonate with the esteemed guest.

As the crowd cheered, Goldberg took a moment to contemplate the idea of appearing on Shark Tank. She jokingly mused about her hypothetical participation, pondering if she could make investments with a hefty $100 million at her disposal. The lively exchange continued with a playful sense of humor, demonstrating the camaraderie between the co-hosts of The View and the Shark Tank stars.

I'm kinda like Whoopi, I kinda like theme music of "Shark Tank" #theview — Brooke Parker (@gramfurn) October 17, 2023

Goldberg warmly responded to the suggestion, emphasizing her genuine love for Shark Tank. She then humorously hinted at the only potential obstacle to her involvement, alluding to the need for significant financial backing to participate, jokingly suggesting, “If I could do it with ABC’s money… ?”

Corcoran also provided additional insight into her earnest desire to see Goldberg on the show. She highlighted the importance of having investors who genuinely want to assist and support entrepreneurs. She praised Goldberg, emphasizing her ability to connect with people and help them. Corcoran’s comment underlined the essence of Shark Tank, where investors evaluate entrepreneurial proposals and decide whether to invest in them or pass.

A Turbulent History

It’s worth noting that this invitation comes two years after Corcoran made a regrettable body-shaming comment about Goldberg during a broadcast of The View. The incident led to a public apology from Corcoran to her longtime friend Goldberg on social media. In the apology video she shared on X, Corcoran acknowledged her error and expressed her sincere regret for making a joke at Goldberg’s expense, recognizing that it wasn’t humorous and might have unintentionally offended others.

Goldberg, celebrated for her multifaceted talents in the entertainment industry and her distinctive perspective, could potentially bring a fresh and engaging dynamic to the world of business investment as a guest shark on Shark Tank. The conversation on The View and the enthusiasm surrounding this prospect underscore the appeal and enduring popularity of the reality show, where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to a panel of seasoned investors in the hopes of securing financial support.

Goldberg recently missed filming of The View to meet Pope Francis and there has been speculation about the future of the show as a whole.

Shark Tank continues to captivate viewers with its blend of business acumen, negotiation tactics, and entrepreneurial spirit, and the prospect of welcoming Whoopi Goldberg as a guest shark promises to add a unique and exciting dimension to the show’s already compelling formula.