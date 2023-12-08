Is That Viral Gym Photo Of Hillary Duff Real? The Internet Reacts To Pics Of Her Toned Physique

A widely circulated gym photo of Hilary Duff has caused a stir online over her impressive physique.

Known for her iconic role as Lizzie McGuire in the early 2000s, Duff has a devoted following, especially among millennials.

The photo, initially shared on X/Twitter by Daily Loud, portrayed the actress in workout gear, earning her the fitting nickname “Hilary Buff” due to her toned appearance. Clad in a white vest and navy blue leggings, Duff was seen holding a face mask below her chin. Despite the image gaining nearly 40 million views and drawing countless comments, some questioned its authenticity.

Other however questioned the pic’s authenticity in the comments about potential alterations. Commenters were specifically skeptical of her thighs saying they were photoshopped. This led to comparisons with slightly varied versions of the same photo. Regardless of these observations, many were impressed with Duff’s physique, prompting inquiries about her lower-body workout routine.

Some fans joked about seriously wanting to know Duff’s leg workout. The star herself has emphasized the importance of fitness in her routine, disclosing in Shape magazine that she dedicates three to four workouts weekly with the guidance of a personal trainer.

In an interview with Women’s Health magazine, Duff said “Lifting weights, as a woman, is really important. It’s important for your bones. It’s important for us constantly being on our cell phones and our posture.”

Fake or not, there are plenty of other photos showing Duff’s toned physique so its not stretch of the imagination to us if the gym photo is legit. Very impressive on Duff’s part on staying so fit even as a mother at 36.