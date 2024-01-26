Is Reba McEntire Married? Everything We Know About Her Beau Rex Linn

Reba McEntire has been married twice, but the country superstar is happily committed to her current beau Rex Linn without rushing to the chapel. Reba was married to Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987 and later to her manager Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015. She was in a relationship with Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo from 2017 to 2019.

Back in March of 2023 on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Reba opened up about her very first date with boyfriend Rex Linn and revealed how Linn gave her an adorable nickname that he still uses to this day. Reba and Linn met nearly 30 years ago on the set of the TV movie The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw. At that time, Reba McEntire was married to Narvel Blackstock. So, once filming wrapped up, they went their separate ways. However, the two remained friendly over the years.

However, it wasn’t until January 2020 that they finally went on their first date. The opportunity came up while the two were working on a project together. The night went so well that they were instantly a couple.

“I was doing Young Sheldon, the TV show, Rex was doing Young Sheldon— so was Melissa Peterman, who played Barbara Jean on the Reba show,” Reba told Jennifer Hudson. “Rex texted me and said, ‘You gonna be in town?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Well, let’s go to dinner.’”

Rex and Reba joined Peterman at a restaurant two weeks later. After eating, they moved to a wine bar. Once seated, the server said, “well, I understand you’ve already had dinner. But we do have some good appetizers.” The Fancy singer was instantly interested and asked for a rundown of choices.

“I said, ‘What do you have?’ They said, ‘Well, we have tater tots.’ I went, [raises hand], and so Rex said, ‘That’s your nickname from here on out — Tater Tot,’” she laughed. Hudson asked if Linn has a nickname, and he does—”Sugar Tot.”

“We’re the tots, Sugar and Tater,” Reba joked. ” So, we’ve been together ever since. He’s a sweetheart.”

Though Not Married, Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Are Having a Blast

Not long after, Reba and Rex began sharing their relationship on social media. Though Reba McEntire and Rex Linn may not have immediate plans to get married, they’re having a blast.

Linn, born in Texas and raised in Oklahoma City, shares his Oklahoma roots with McEntire. Before pursuing acting, he graduated from Oklahoma State University. Both have notable acting careers, with Rex Linn appearing in shows like Better Call Saul, Nashville, and Young Sheldon, as well as films like Wyatt Earp and The Postman. However, his most high-profile role is perhaps as Sgt. Frank Tripp in CSI: Miami.

Though not married, Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have been very public with their relationship since 2020. They are often seen on the red carpet, starting at the 2020 CMA Awards. They even attended the 2022 Oscars together. He also joined Reba on the red carpet for McEntire’s return to America’s Got Talent in September of 2023.