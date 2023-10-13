Why Reba Is ‘Devastated’ By Taylor Swift Dating Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift isn’t the only star crushing on football player Travis Kelce. Country singer Reba has the hots for the athlete, too!

Recently, McEntire confessed that when she initially discovered Swift’s rumored romance with the Kansas City Chiefs player, she wasn’t too thrilled, as reported by Parade.

“I was so devasted,” McEntire told TODAY while promoting her new book, “Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.” She referred to Kelce as her “boyfriend that cheated on” her.

“Now I can’t have a crush anymore because he’s dating her,” McEntire further joked.

The country singer’s actual boyfriend Rex Linn doesn’t seem to mind a little competition. According to Parade, Linn was well aware of McEntire’s feelings toward Kelce. She’s even admitted to commenting on Kelce’s appearance in front of him. Hey, we love a man who is secure in his own relationship!

Of course, Linn has little reason to be jealous of Kelce. After all, he and McEntire have been dating since 2020. The singer admitted she has her beau saved in her phone as, “Rex Linn, long-distance boyfriend.”

Though McEntire and Linn have only been dating for three years, their history extends far before 2020. In fact, the duo first met in 1991, and they later connected while working on “Young Sheldon” three decades later. Their love was practically meant to be!

Swift And Kelce’s High-Profile Relationship

While Swift and Kelce are keeping tight-lipped about their relationship, fans can’t help but wonder how the couple’s “Love Story” is playing out.

In late September, one source close to the duo told The Messenger, “They are keeping it light and fun and seeing where things go.”

Another source told the outlet that while things are “going well,” between Swift and Kelce, they are “still keeping things casual.”

However, after being spotted at two Kansas City Chiefs games, fans believe the anything-but-casual relationship is here to stay.

Sorry, Reba. It looks like Kelce is already taken for good.