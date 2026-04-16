Is Mooby’s From Kevin Smith’s ‘Clerks’ Movies Real? The Fast Food Restaurant’s History, Explained

If you’ve watched Clerks II, you’ve probably wondered the same thing: Is Mooby’s actually a real fast-food chain, or just a brilliantly weird piece of movie lore?

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The answer is both simpler and stranger than you might expect.

Mooby’s originated in the films of Kevin Smith, first appearing in Dogma before becoming the central setting of Clerks II.

In Smith’s ‘View Askewniverse,’ Mooby’s isn’t just a burger joint, it’s a full-blown corporate mascot machine built around a cartoon golden calf. The chain pops up repeatedly across his films, including Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, turning it into a recognizable in-joke for fans.

But that joke would soon become reality.

Mooby’s Didn’t Stay Fictional Forever

In 2020, Smith teamed up with pop-up restaurant creator Derek Berry to bring the chain to life.

The first version launched as a delivery-only experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, before expanding into full-scale pop-ups across North America.

Cities like Louisville, Chicago, Phoenix, and Austin have all hosted temporary Mooby’s locations, typically requiring reservations and offering themed menus straight out of the films.

True to its origins, Mooby’s real-world menu keeps the tongue firmly in cheek. Items like the “Cow Tipper” burger and “Hater Totz” come straight from the fictional version.

Many locations even offer plant-based options, reflecting Smith’s own vegan lifestyle in recent years.

Unfortunately, Mooby’s didn’t stick around forever. Each Mooby’s location operates as a limited-time event, often tied to tours, promotions, or fan demand.

While you won’t find it on every street corner, the restaurant has successfully crossed over from fiction into reality through traveling pop-ups. The last time Mooby’s warped back into our world was back in 2023, and there don’t seem to be any plans for a return. The official Mooby’s Instagram account hasn’t posted since, abandoning the cries of the fans for another pop-up.

So while Mooby’s was real for a short time, you might have to watch the films again if you want a taste. Not that watching Clerks II again won’t be a pleasure.