Is Michael Strahan Leaving ‘Good Morning America’ For Good?

The morning news anchor is trading his role on Good Morning America for an exciting side project.

Former NFL player turned anchor Michael Strahan has delivered morning news to Good Morning America viewers for the last six years. While the star has been known to take on a multitude of various side projects, Strahan’s recent announcement about his new TV gig left fans shocked.

In an October 3 Instagram announcement made by GMA, it was revealed that Strahan would be swapping roles for a guest judge opportunity on Dancing With The Stars season 32. According to Good Housekeeping, the post further disclosed that Strahan will be sitting alongside stars including Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli for the show’s Motown night on October 10.

The post, captioned, “@michaelstrahan to guest judge on @DancingWiththeStars Motown night! Read more at link in bio! #DWTS,” left many fans thrilled for the news anchor.

One fan commented, “Cannot wait wow 🔥🔥🔥”

“Love Michael!!!” another follower said.

However, the announcement may be a cause for confusion on whether Strahan will ever be returning to GMA. After all, the news anchor isn’t a stranger to taking on a side hustle or two.

One fan on GMA’s Instagram announcement even expressed, “This brother has more jobs!!! 😂 It should be fun to watch.”

Luckily, Strahan won’t be leaving the popular morning show anytime soon. While he may take sporadic time off to work on other projects, the entrepreneur plans on sticking around GMA for as long as possible.

On October 4, Strahan posted an Instagram Reel flexing his interviewing skills during a conversation with former Spice Girls singer, Geri Halliwell-Horner. In the interview, the singer discussed her upcoming children’s book, claiming Strahan reminded her of one of the book’s characters.

Earlier in the week, Strahan also posted a promotion on Instagram for season 7 of The $10,000 Pyramid.

“You all asked for it, so you all shall receive,” read the post’s caption. “SEASON 7 of @pyramidabc starts TONIGHT with your host @MichaelStrahan!! 10/9c on ABC!

Between Strahan’s lifestyle brand and multiple TV appearances, the grind truly never stops. However, we’re glad the star is keeping GMA at the very top of his priority list.