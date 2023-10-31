Is Lisa Kudrow Adopting Matthew Perry’s Dog After His Death?

The short answer is “No.”

Us Weekly has set the record straight about a rumor about Friends alums Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry who passed away this past Saturday.

Matthew Perry Does Not Have A Dog

There have been rumors floating around that Kudrow would assume ownership of Perry’s dog. However, these rumors have been debunked as after a source has shared with Us Weekly that Perry did not have any pets.

Before his death, Perry posted photos of a doodle mix named Alfred, who he shared with his ex-fiancée, Molly Hurwitz before they called off the engagement.

“Alfred is three. He is very annoying a lot of the time, but he is truly the most loving potato. He entered my life during some dark depression, and he helped get me far away from that. He is also cute as all fuck. Cheers to you, Alfredo 💕 #adoptdontshop,” the literary manager said in the caption of an Instagram post in September.

The last time Perry uploaded a picture of Alfred was months before he and Hurwitz broke up.

A cause of death is still being determined after the 54-year-old actor was found dead in his hot tub by his assistant on Saturday, October 28th. Law enforcement responded to a call of someone in cardiac arrest at a Los Angeles home. Perry’s death occurred hours after he was spotted playing pickleball near his home. Sources who last saw Perry claimed that he was in “good spirits” at the time.

Following his unexpected death, Hurwitz wrote a tribute for Perry on Instagram:

“He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 30. “As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. ‘F—k, I was so good!!! … See what I did there???’ We rewound and studied scenes.”

In the post, Hurwitz shared the ups and downs of her relationship with Perry:

“Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical. But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too. While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known.

“No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”

The Cast of Friends Says They “Need A Moment To Grieve”

Perry’s fellow Friends cast members, including Kudrow, also issued a statement to pay tribute to his legacy.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” their statement to Us Weekly read.

HBO Max

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” said the statement from Kudrow, 60, Jennifer Aniston, 54, Courtney Cox, 59, Matt LeBlanc, 56, and David Schwimmer, 56.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Our thoughts are with Matthew Perry’s loved ones at this time.