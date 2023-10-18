Is Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Timothee Chalamet’s Baby?

Fans are speculating the TV personality is hiding her third pregnancy after spotting a “pattern” in her behavior.

Dating rumors between Kylie Jenner, 26, and Timothee Chalamet, 27, started in early spring. Months later, rumors were seemingly confirmed after the duo were spotted at a Beyonce concert sharing a steamy kiss.

Now, fans of Jenner believe they’ve figured out a pattern in the star’s Instagram posts that possibly hints that baby number three is on the way.

One fan on Reddit asked, “Kylie hasnt posted on insta for almost a month. Last post was on October 3rd and it was pictures from her Paris trip the week before. Theres been no new pictures since September 27th. Do you think she’s gotten more work done and that’s why she’s gone into hiding?”

Rather than going under the knife, many users thought pregnancy was the reason for Jenner’s social media absence.

“Ooh she do go into hiding when pregnant,” one user responded.

Another replied, “On brand for a babyyyyyyyy. She likes to hide her whole pregnancy.”

“Pregnant again?” another commenter speculated.

Before dating Chalamet, Jenner dated rapper Travis Scott, 32. Jenner and Scott share two children, Stormi, 5 years old, and Aire, 1.

While the couple called off their relationship in late 2022, they have been co-parenting their children ever since.

The Proof Is In The—Selfie?

As reported by The Sun, several of Kylie’s fans believe she showed off her alleged baby bump in her October 3 Instagram carousel post.

In the first image, Jenner posed for a mirror selfie in a black leather trench coat, a tight black bodysuit, and black tights.

In the comment section, one fan asked, “Are you pregnant??”

“That’s what I was thinking. But she may have been bloated,” another user agreed.

A third fan clapped back, “Do you think Kylie Jenner would ever take a selfie while bloated?”

“Def preggy,” a fourth user wrote.

“Getting the vibe she’s pregnant again,” another fan said.

Baby or not, we’re rooting for one of Hollywood’s most iconic new couples.