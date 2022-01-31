Is Kim Kardashian Now Worth More Than Kanye West After Latest SKIMS Valuation

We all know that Kim Kardashian is rich. Between the reality shows, the brand endorsement deals, and her own businesses, the influencer has made a name for herself as a business woman. However, is she finally worth more than ex-husband and acclaimed rapper Kanye West?

Kim’s Net worth Grows With New SKIMS Valuation

It was recently announced that Kardashian’s shapewear line, SKIMS, has doubled in value. The grand total? $3.2 billion. Kardashian didn’t make this money all on her own. Investors like hedge fund Lone Pine Capital, D1 Capital Partners, and Thrive Capital, Imaginary Ventures and Alliance Consumer Growth all pitched in, contributing $240 million total.

In 2021, the reality star was officially declared a billionaire by Forbes magazine. The outlet estimated her net worth as $1 billion, up from her former net worth estimation of $780 million. So, how much is she worth in 2022?

With the new value of SKIMS, it’s reported that Kardashian is now worth around $1.8 billion. She owns a 35% stake in the company, which is valued at about $900 million. It’s clear Kardashian is making bank, but what about West?

How Much Is Kanye Worth?

According to Forbes, West is also worth $1.8 billion. His musical success is only a small part of his income stream. While he has sold over 140 million albums worldwide, he has also pursued other creative careers, like fashion, acting, and filmmaking. His Yeezy clothing line makes up a large part of his revenue stream.

Their massive net worths are far from the only reason Kardashian and West are making headlines these days. While Kardashian has been publicly seen stepping out with SNL star Pete Davidson, West is reportedly coupled up with actress Julia Fox.

West Publicly Feuding With Kardashian’s New Boyfriend

What makes the rapper’s new relationship somewhat strange is that, in the last few months, West has made multiple public statements about the dissolution of his marriage. In those statements, he has begged Kardashian to give him another shot, and told people that he will never give up on trying to win her back.

Even though West is apparently in a happy relationship with Fox, it’s reported that he’s been spreading rumors about Davidson, telling people the comedian has aids, though sources close to him have also dismissed those rumors, which muddies the water. He even threatened Davidson in the lyrics of a new song, rapping, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

An inside source reportedly close to the Skims founder recently opened up about the difficulties in co-parenting Kardashian and West are currently facing. After West claimed Kardashian attempted to keep him away from their daughter Chicago’s birthday party, a source explained, “She wants all matters regarding kids private, and is so upset Kanye had done interviews, discussing these private matters,” adding, “She has always protected the kids and kept things quiet — and always protected him.” Seems like these two still have some work to do.

