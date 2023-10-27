Is Guy Fieri Officiating Kristen Stewart’s Wedding To Fiancée Dylan Meyer?

In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart dropped a tantalizing hint about her upcoming wedding to fiancée Dylan Meyer. The Twilight alum spoke with host Andy Cohen and a virtual audience member during the show, and she playfully suggested that celebrity chef Guy Fieri might have a role in their nuptials.

When asked about Fieri’s involvement in their wedding, Stewart replied, “I think we’re probably just gonna marry each other and call Guy and say, ‘You were here in spirit, babe.'” She went on to humorously explain her choice, saying, “We have a lot of similar fashion sense and hair.” Stewart then added that she genuinely believes Fieri is a “really nice dude” and mentioned that he has officiated many queer weddings, including those of family members.

Stewart’s interest in Fieri officiating her wedding is not new. Back in November 2021, during an appearance on Howard Stern’s radio show, she expressed her desire to have the Food Network icon at her wedding. She playfully referred to Fieri as a “sweet, sweet spiky-headed man” and said that the idea of him officiating the ceremony made her laugh.

A Flavortown Surprise

Guy Fieri caught wind of Stewart’s request and responded with enthusiasm on the TODAY show, saying, “Hey Kristen, Guy Fieri here, and I heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet spiky-haired officiant for your wedding. I’m all in!” Stewart was visibly surprised and excited by his response, leading to a lighthearted exchange on the show.

TFW the mayor of Flavortown offers to officiate your wedding 🔥 @GuyFieri pic.twitter.com/vjfa2tCHOr — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 4, 2021

While it remains uncertain whether Guy Fieri will indeed officiate Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer’s wedding, it’s evident that the idea has been well-received by both parties. Stewart mentioned that Fieri’s representatives had reached out to express their interest in participating, and she humorously acknowledged her lack of planning skills, promising to get in touch with them soon.

The couple’s wedding date remains a mystery as well. When asked about it, Stewart replied, “I don’t know… We’re gonna sort of surprise ourselves.” Stewart and Meyer first announced their engagement in November 2021. They’ve been together since 2013, and their engagement marked a significant milestone in their relationship. Stewart previously revealed that it was Dylan Meyer who took the initiative to propose, emphasizing that they do not conform to traditional gender roles in their relationship.

The engagement announcement garnered attention and support from fans and fellow celebrities, making Kristen Stewart’s wedding plans a subject of interest for many. Whether Guy Fieri plays a role in the wedding or not, it’s clear that the couple’s celebration will be a unique and memorable event, reflecting their distinctive personalities and love story. Kristen Stewart’s witty and humorous approach to her wedding planning continues to captivate fans and keeps us eagerly awaiting further details about the big day.