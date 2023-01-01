Dick Van Dyke Now: A Status Update On His Life And Health In 2023

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Every now and then you hear a familiar Hollywood name and wonder if that person is still around. Take Dick Van Dyke, who has been working since the 1940s. The actor and comedian has done it all—radio, stage, film, and TV. He also boasts a SAG Life Achievement Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But given that Dick Van Dyke was born on December 13, 1925, many people wonder what the beloved entertainer is doing these days. Get the whereabouts of the showbiz legend and find out how he’s doing.

What He’s Up To Today

He may be in his nineties, but Dick Van Dyke hasn’t given up acting. He returned to one of his most famous franchises with a cameo as Mr. Dawes Jr. in Mary Poppins Returns (2018). The film icon also contributed his voice to the Jim Carrey series Kidding as Hopscotch the Sasquatch in 2020. His next project, Capture the Flag, is currently in pre-production.

Van Dyke also keeps his vocal chops in regular use. He’s been performing with an a capella quartet, Dick Van Dyke and The Vantastix, since 2000. They have performed for a variety of charitable events, and they released a children’s album in 2008.

In June 2021, Dick Van Dyke joined Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, and Midori as an honoree at the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors.

He Uses His Platform To Help Others

Van Dyke also uses his name recognition to talk about social and political issues that are close to his heart. He endorsed Bernie Sanders in the 2016 and 2020 primaries, and he turned to Instagram to encourage followers to vote and get vaccinated.

Van Dyke did his part to help his community during the pandemic by giving to those in need. In March 2021, he made a surprise appearance at the Malibu Community Labor Exchange, a nonprofit organization that offers ESL classes and matches day laborers with employers.

The Daily Mail reported that the actor passed out stacks of money to a group of prospective employees from his car window. It’s unknown how much he gave away, but it was certainly an incredible gesture.

“I didn’t know the answers, but I could feel that the things that gave life meaning came from a place within and from the nurturing of values like tolerance, charity, and community,” he wrote in his 2011 book, My Lucky Life in and Out of Show Business.

He Had A Major Health Scare In 2013

Van Dyke’s wasn’t always in the best shape. In the 1970s, he had a three-week hospital stay to treat alcoholism. He is also a lifelong smoker who switched from cigarettes to nicotine gum in the 2000s.

After those two addictions were laid to rest, Van Dyke faced a new medical issue. In 2013, he canceled a public appearance, citing “a yet-to-be diagnosed neurological disorder.”

He later revealed on Twitter that dental implants had caused nearly a decade of debilitating pain.

It seems that my titanium dental implants are the cause of my head pounding. Has anyone else experienced this? Thanks for all your replies — Dick Van Dyke (@iammrvandy) May 30, 2013

According to a 2012 study, roughly one percent of dental implant patients suffer from “nerve injuries and found problems with pain, speech, eating and kissing.” There’s no word on whether or not Van Dyke removed his implants, but we hope he found a solution to his troubles!

His Current Health Status

For someone rapidly approaching the age of a hundred, Van Dyke is looking fabulous. He credits his health to quitting bad habits and adopting good ones. For instance, he told the Daily Mail in 2016 that he eats blueberries every day for their beneficial antioxidants. He also stressed the importance of staying active.

“I go to the gym every day,” he told the outlet. “I also go to dance rehearsal…Age is more than a number, it’s a mindset.”

Van Dyke confessed that he still takes pleasure in fried chicken and ice cream. But he wasn’t kidding about his fitness regimen. Check out this workout he posted on Instagram. “Keep moving!! No excuses!!” he told his followers.

“If I am out shopping and hear music playing in a store, I start to dance,” he wrote in his 2016 memoir Keep Moving: And Other Tips and Truths About Living Well Longer. “If I want to sing, I sing. I read books and get excited about new ideas. I enjoy myself. I don’t think about the way I am supposed to act at my age—or at any age.”

We’re thrilled to see that Dick Van Dyke remains a lovable and spry role model. We all could benefit from following his cues.