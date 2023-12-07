Is Chevy Chase Okay? Actor Takes Scary Spill, Falls Off Stage During Q&A Event

It sure beats hanging up the Christmas lights, but actor Chevy Chase took a nasty fall during a Q&A event for Christmas Vacation. Thankfully, the iconic actor is alright.

Chase misstep followed after a screening of the National Lampoon film at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, New York. As seen in footage from the event, the Q&A session had a rough kickoff. Chevy was initially brought out onstage in a wheelchair but swiftly stood up to interact with the crowd. However, as he walked forward, he inadvertently stepped off the stage, momentarily disappearing from view.

With assistance from his wife, Jayni, and the event’s host, Chevy got back up and returned to his seat onstage. Adding a touch of humor to the incident, Chevy’s smartwatch chimed in to express concerns about his fall. Despite this stumble, Chevy continued with the event, sporting an icepack on his knee but remaining engaged with fans, taking photos, and answering questions.

#ChevyChase taking a fall in Buffalo. 80 year old Pre Med student is A….. OK! pic.twitter.com/GWXX7MVTm2 — Ted Brokski (@HLE2323) December 7, 2023

Insiders close to Chevy mentioned that he misjudged the stage’s edge due to the bright stage lights, which made it challenging to discern the boundary. Despite a bruised knee, Chevy is reportedly doing well.

Other Chills And Spills

On a much more serious note, Squid Game actor Geoffrey Giuliano, 70, recently experienced a traumatic chainsaw accident, resulting in the loss of two toes.

Witnesses described the aftermath of the scene as a “bloody mess,” with Giuliano collapsing in his own blood. Despite being in severe pain, Giuliano managed to locate his severed toes and present them to medics in a paper towel upon their arrival.

The accident occurred in Pattaya, Thailand, where Giuliano was promptly rushed to the hospital. Medical professionals successfully reattached the severed toes, but the actor is set to undergo a second surgery in Bangkok on Friday to ensure the stability of the reattachments.

Viral Press

Giuliano said, “It hurts like crazy today. The doctors told me I’m lucky to be alive, but I don’t feel lucky. A chainsaw almost killed me.”

In the grand scheme of holiday misadventures, we’ll take Chevy’s tumble over the chainsaw mishap any day.