‘Squid Game’ Actor Loses 2 Toes In Gruesome Chainsaw Accident

Squid Game actor Geoffrey Giuliano, 70, recently experienced a traumatic chainsaw accident, resulting in the loss of two toes.

At the time of the incident, Giuliano was overseeing home renovations when a construction worker accidentally dropped the chainsaw, as reported by TMZ. In an unusual sequence of events, the tool bounced off the floor and onto Giuliano’s foot, severing his big toe and the second toe on his right foot.

Witnesses described the aftermath of the scene as a “bloody mess,” with Giuliano collapsing in his own blood. Despite being in severe pain, Giuliano managed to locate his severed toes and present them to medics in a paper towel upon their arrival.

Viral Press

The accident occurred in Pattaya, Thailand, where Giuliano was promptly rushed to the hospital. Medical professionals successfully reattached the severed toes, but the actor is set to undergo a second surgery in Bangkok on Friday to ensure the stability of the reattachments.

Giuliano said, “It hurts like crazy today. The doctors told me I’m lucky to be alive, but I don’t feel lucky. A chainsaw almost killed me.”

He then detailed the bizarre accident, explaining, “The chainsaw flew about 8ft into the air, hit the floor, chewed up the floor, then landed on my foot, so there went the top of my big toe and second toe.”

Giuliano played the character VIP 4, or the Panther Mask VIP, in the Squid Game series. In the series, the VIPs are a collection of rich men who place bets on players in the Squid Games.

Fans around the globe are sending thoughts and prayers for Giuliano’s swift and successful recovery.