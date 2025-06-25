Irvine, California Trainer And Partner Charged After 10 Dogs Allegedly Died In Their Care

A 53-year-old California professional dog trainer, Kwong Chun Sit, has been charged, alongside his girlfriend, with animal cruelty after an investigation allegedly found that at least 10 dogs died while in their care.

According to a release issued by the Irvine Police Department (IPD), authorities became aware of the couple’s alleged crimes back on June 18. At around 5:25 p.m., the IPD received a report from a dog owner, saying that a dog trainer, Sit, had told them that their dog had died in their sleep and was cremated.

“I’m so sorry to let you know that Luna passed away peacefully during the night while resting,” a text message allegedly sent by Sit read, as per CBS News. “There were no signs of pain or struggle and it was truly unexpected. I am deeply saddened by this loss. Out of respect, I will offer compensation. Luna has been lovingly cremated.”

As a result, the IPD’s Animal Services Unit and patrol officers began their investigation. It was found, as per the police, that at least 10 dogs had died in Sit’s care. Moreover, the IPD recovered multiple dogs from different crematoriums.

Further Details, Couple Arrested

According to the Los Angeles Times, investigators believe that nine of the 10 dogs died on the same day.

“We are working closely with veterinary professionals who will perform necropsies to determine how the dogs died,” the IPD said. “Our priority is determining if the death of the dogs was accidental or intentional.”

According to Orange County prosecutor Danic Drotman, necropsies carried out revealed that two dogs died from heat stroke. The third one died from “blunt force trauma,” as per CBS News.

Following the incident, which included an alleged attempt to cremate dogs, the IPD arrested both Kwong Chun Sit and Tingfeng Liu, Sit’s 23-year-old girlfriend. They were charged with animal cruelty and destruction of evidence. Their bail stands at $550,000, and they have been ordered to have no contact with any animal.

Meanwhile, victims are grieving the dogs who allegedly died in Sit’s care. Some of the dogs were allegedly killed directly by the dog trainer and his girlfriend.

“It just hurts me so much that my dog/my brother has passed away,” a dog owner told CBS News. “I fear that if Tony is released on bail, I would be terrified, can’t sleep, my whole family can’t sleep because of this man.”

As per the IPD, Sit worked with several pet owners across California. He reportedly used several company names, including “Happy K9 Academy.”