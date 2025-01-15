Irish Pop Star Linda Nolan Dead at 65, Cause of Death Revealed

Linda Nolan, the Irish singer who gained fame as a member of the pop group The Nolans alongside her sisters, has died at the age of 65.

Her death was confirmed in a statement shared by The Nolans on their X account on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

“It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of beloved Linda Nolan,” the statement began. “She faced incurable cancer with courage, grace & determination, inspiring millions. Surrounded by family, she passed peacefully. A pop icon and beacon of hope, Linda will never be forgotten.”

According to her agent, per the BBC, Nolan was hospitalized over the weekend due to severe double pneumonia. On the morning of Jan. 14, she fell into a coma and passed away the following day.

The Nolans rose to fame in the late 1970s with a lineup that evolved over time but predominantly featured sisters Maureen, Anne, Bernie, Denise, and Coleen. Together, they released over a dozen albums.

They reached icon status for their 1979 disco anthem, “I’m in the Mood for Dancing.” The track, which reached No. 3 on the UK Singles Chart, remains a fan favorite, amassing over 29 million streams on Spotify to date.

The group, celebrated as the first Irish act to sell over a million records worldwide, is also known for hits like “Gotta Pull Myself Together” and “Attention to Me.” Nolan departed the lineup in 1983 but later reunited with her sisters for several comeback performances, according to the BBC.

Linda Nolan Lived with Cancer for Two Decades

Nolan was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, with a recurrence in 2017. By 2023, the disease had progressed to her brain.

“I thought my 60th birthday would be my last, but I’m still here, five years later. It’s easy to sit back and get depressed about it, but I’m still going,” she told The Mirror in December.

One day before she died, Nolan updated her X account profile picture.

“Living with cancer, NOT battling or dying from it,” her bio read. It has since been updated to “1959-2025.”

Nolan’s sister Bernie passed away from breast cancer in 2013 at the age of 52. Anne, who faced her second breast cancer diagnosis in 2020, has since overcome the disease and is now cancer-free. In July 2023, Coleen revealed her own battle with skin cancer.

Prevent Breast Cancer’s chief executive, Nikki Barraclough, expressed deep sadness over Nolan’s passing, praising her courage in facing her diagnosis.

“Any death from breast cancer is devastating, but for so many members of one family to have been diagnosed with breast cancer is a tragedy and one that we hope will one day be entirely preventable,” Barraclough said, per the BBC.