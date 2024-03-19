Jason Kelce Tricks Wife Kylie Into Doing Irish Dance During St. Pats Festival

Jason and Kylie Kelce’s marriage seems to be built on equal measures of love, trust, and practical jokes. The couple’s antics continued on St. Patrick’s Day. The former Eagles player tricked his wife into doing an Irish jig in front of a cheering crowd.

Always prepared to step up to a challenge, Kylie Kelce took the trick in stride, surprising fans by performing a lithe Irish step dance at the Towne House restaurant in Media, Pennsylvania on Sunday, March 17.

The former field hockey star was so in sync with her fellow dancers that one might think it was her idea to join them. One of the dancers later revealed, however, that it was all Jason Kelce’s doing.

Jason Kelce reached out to a local Irish dancing school to prank Kylie into dancing with them last night and honestly it was an elite prank. pic.twitter.com/dVTAJcDSmC — Bootleg Fantasy Football (@BootlegFantasy) March 17, 2024

“I thought I couldn’t love the Kelces more until tonight,” Maura Boyce wrote in the caption of an Instagram post showing Kylie being announced as a special guest dancer.

In the video, Kylie Kelce is clearly caught off guard by the announcement as she looks around at her fellow revelers on the balcony. Within moments, though, she’s making her way to join in the dance.

“So beyond happy Jason reached out to prank Kylie and get her to irish dance with us at [Towne House]. This made all of our lives!! We had the best time hanging with them today!”

And of course, the party isn’t complete without Jason Kelce partying with the crowd. This time, the Eagles star was seen drinking Guinness with fans. He wore a green Philadelphia Eagles hoodie and blue jeans. Kylie showed St. Pat’s spirit as well with a forest green sweater and jeans.

Jason Kelce’s St Pat’s Celebration Comes Just After His NFL Retirement

Though Jason Kelce isn’t a Pennsylvania native, he was welcomed into the Philly family long ago as the star center for the Eagles. After 13 years with the team, however, he announced his retirement earlier this month.

“So, this all brings us here to today. Where I announce that I am retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles,” Jason said, tears streaming down his face.

“It took a lot of hardwork and determination getting here. I have been the underdog my entire career, and I mean this when I say it, I wish I still was. Few things give me such joy as proving someone wrong.”

Jason Kelce ended his emotional speech with a tribute to his beloved Philadelphia. “It has always been a goal of mine to play my whole career in one city,” he said. “I couldn’t have dreamt a better one and a better fit if I tried.”

“I know that I carry with me the lessons for my time here,” he concluded. “And that forever we shall all share the bond of being Philadelphians.”