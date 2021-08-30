Ireland Baldwin Denies Her ‘Naked Lady’ Tattoo Is Of Kendall Jenner

Ireland Baldwin has been busy denying that her eye-popping “naked lady” tattoo is of supermodel Kendall Jenner. The 25-year-old model and daughter to Alec Baldwin is fresh from adding another inking to her reported 24 existing tattoos, and it looks like fans are likening the new tat to 818 tequila founder, Jenner.

Ireland, who has been showing off her body ink in underwear on Instagram, took to the platform to unveil the arm tattoo before the weekend. Her followers were quick to name-drop Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner. Baldwin, meanwhile, has fired back, saying she hasn’t gone and put a picture of Jenner on her arm.

Ireland Baldwin Debuts Bold New Tattoo

Scroll for the new ink. Baldwin’s bicep now comes with a colorful and vintage-style tattoo, one showing an unclothed woman – and yes, there’s a resemblance to Jenner. The DT model received the ink over two sessions thanks to Midnight Tattoo co-owner Parker Benayoun, showing it off on social media and going viral as a result.

Baldwin appeared to have noted the tirade of comments coming in, prompting her to take to her Instagram stories. Setting the record straight, the blonde wrote that it was “actually an illustration that was done in the ’60s,” also denying that the lady is Jenner. “She’s beautiful though so I’ll take it,” Baldwin added.

See The Tattoo Below

Ireland has been making the most of her presence on social media to spread body positivity, this as she makes headlines for her own eating disorder recovery. In 2020, the star marked six years free from anorexia and bulimia. Addressing fans with love back in June, Baldwin wrote: “I want to be as real as possible with everyone that follows me because to be quite honest, what is even the point of social media if you can’t be who you truly are?”

“I’m not here to mindfuck all of you into believing I am something that I’m not. I’m forever on a journey of finding my better self and I will continue to work as hard as I can to make MYSELF proud,” she added.

Ireland Baldwin’s recent reveal also came her promising she’s going to “keep getting tattoos” because it’s “my body.” The model added that life is “short” and rather bluntly concluded that it’s “none of your business.” Dad Alec Baldwin is notoriously not a fan of his daughter’s inkings, with the two known for their troubled relationship.