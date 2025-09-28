Iowa Teen Allegedly Killed Woman With Friend And Took 200 Selfies Wearing Her Glasses

An Iowa teen, 19-year-old Dakota Van Patten, is accused of kidnapping and killing a woman alongside his friend, McKinley Louisma. Allegedly, Van Patten took 200 selfies with the victim’s glasses.

As reported by Law & Crime, 20-year-old Melody Hoffman’s body was discovered on February 18, 2024. An autopsy showed that she had died via strangulation. Additionally, Hoffman suffered multiple stab and slash wounds on her body.

Iowa County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) deputies connected Louisma, who was reportedly dating Hoffman at the time, and Van Patten to the victim after interviewing witnesses, tracking her devices’ recorded data, as well as Van Patten’s phone.

Allegedly, both men had picked her up at around 11 p.m. on February 17, 2024, and took her to Morgan Creek Park in Linn County, Iowa. Louisma allegedly admitted to law enforcement agents that he and Van Patten had tied Hoffman’s hands, beaten, stabbed, and ultimately strangled her to death with a towing rope at an Amana pond.

Photos, Walmart, Charges

As reported by The Gazette, police allegedly found 200 photos in Van Patten’s phone, showing him posing with Hoffman’s glasses. KGAN reported that the pictures were taken on Snapchat.

Prosecutors alleged that Van Patten and Louisma, before Hoffman’s death, visited a local Walmart and bought gloves and two machetes. Then, after they allegedly murdered the woman, they bought cigars at a convenience store.

In 2024, McKinley Louisma was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. He is currently serving a life in prison sentence. Should Dakota Van Patten be convicted of the same charges, he will also face life imprisonment.

In a heartbreaking moment, a doctor testified that Hoffman was possibly pregnant at the time of her death, KCRG reported. Dr. Kelly Kruse also detailed the extent of Hoffman’s injuries, saying that she had been stabbed five times, had serrated knife cuts, and six cuts on her right hand. She also suffered from bruising and abrasions on her face.

As per the outlet, a third man, Logan Kimpton, is facing a conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. He is accused of going to Walmart with Louisma and Van Patten to buy the machetes and gloves before Hoffman’s death.