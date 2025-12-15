Iowa Police Chief’s Son Identified As US Soldier Killed In Syria Terrorist Attack

Over the weekend, two US soldiers and an interpreter died in a terrorist attack in Syria. The attack also injured three other soldiers as well. The two deceased military members came from the Iowa Army National Guard.

Now, an Iowa police chief has confirmed his son was one of those killed in an ISIS attack in Syria.

“My wife Misty and I had that visit from Army Commanders you never want to have,” wrote Meskwaki Nation Police Department Chief Jeffrey Bunn in a statement on Facebook on Saturday. “Our son Nate was one of the Soldiers that paid the ultimate sacrifice for all of us, to keep us all safer.”

Attack In Syria

“He loved what he was doing and would be the first in and last out, no one left behind,” he continued. “Please pray for our Soldiers all around this cruel world. We will see you again son, until then we have it from here.”

Bunn’s son, Nate Howard, died in the attack. Another soldier and an interpreter also died in the shooting. Iowa Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Stephen Osborn reported a lone ISIS gunman ambushed the group.

The military later killed this gunman.

“At the time of the attack, US personnel were conducting a key leader engagement. Their mission was in support of ongoing counter-ISIS and counter-terrorism efforts in the region,” Osborn said.

Following the attack in Syria, President Donald Trump released a statement.

He wrote, “We mourn the loss of three Great American Patriots in Syria, two soldiers, and one Civilian Interpreter. Likewise, we pray for the three injured soldiers who, it has just been confirmed, are doing well. This was an ISIS attack against the U.S., and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them. The President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is extremely angry and disturbed by this attack. There will be very serious retaliation. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote, “The savage who perpetrated this attack was killed by partner forces.”