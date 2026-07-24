major-life-update-on-waka-flocka-flame

2010s hip-hop star Waka Flocka Flame has ensured his legacy, taking to social media to declare that his “purpose so clear.”

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The 40-year-old “Bustin’ at ’em” rapper, real name Juaquin Malphurs, took to Instagram on June 28 to share that his son, Juaquin Jr., had been born.

“Looking into my newborn’s eyes, I can’t believe the insight, the intuition, the responsibility that hits you all at once,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself wearing a surgical mask, putting his fans into the POV of his newborn. “It’s my job to help shape a beautiful human.. loving, caring, thoughtful, and kind. My God… there’s so much running through my head right now…Purpose so clear 🌄”

Then on July 22, the “She Be Puttin’ On” wordsmith returned to Instagram to share more insights on being a father, as well as a glimpse at the new little one.

“Some blessings don’t make noise… they just fall asleep in your arms,” the rapper mused. “For years, I wondered what this moment would feel like. Through every scar, every setback, every betrayal, every lesson, every long night, every victory that still felt empty… God was preparing me for this. Holding my son, my junior, while my wife sleeps beside us, I finally understand that some prayers take years because they’re worth the wait.”

Waka Flocka Flame to His Newborn Son: ‘I Prayed For You Before I Ever Met You’

“Everything I fought through was worth this moment,” he continued, before adding a direct message to Lil Waka and his mysterious mother. “To my son: You’ll never have to question if your father loves you. I prayed for you before I ever met you. To my wife: Thank you for seeing the man in me, the king in me, even when life tried to convince me otherwise. Your love gave me another reason to stand tall.”

Holding his newborn son, Waka couldn’t help but double down on his earlier sentiment, declaring his “purpose is clearer than it’s ever been.”

“This is the richest I’ve ever felt in life… not because of what I own, but because of who’s in my arms. My heart is full. My purpose is clearer than it’s ever been. Thank you, God. 🤍,” the “Hard in Da Paint” artist concluded.

This isn’t the rapper’s first time as a parent. He helped raise Charlie (now 20), the daughter of his ex-wife and reality TV personality Tammy Rivera.