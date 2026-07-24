Sports/Reality TV Couple’s Son Speaks out on Divorce, Says His Mom Was ‘Forced to Leave’

The son of a beloved sports and reality TV couple is speaking out about his parents’ divorce, appearing to side with his mother… even after his dad recently lost a foot.

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LaVar Ball, co-founder of Big Baller Brand, recently dropped a bombshell: his 30-year marriage to his wife Tina is officially over. During a livestream with YouTube star N3on, LaVar revealed that Tina chose to move on, and it seems he has too, announcing he’s already back in the dating game.

“Tina decided to go her own way, that’s why you don’t see her here,” the 58-year-old said at the time. “But she wanted to go do something else. That’s fine with me. We had our run.”

LaVar and Tina wed in 1997 after meeting as college athletes, going on to raise three NBA sons (Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo) and starring in their reality show, Ball in the Family.

The divorce announcement came just a year after LaVar had his foot amputated, prompting some to speculate that Tina left him following the life-altering surgery.

Lonzo Ball Speaks Out on Rumors Surrounding His Parents’ Divorce

However, on a recent episode of Ball in the Family Podcast with Lonzo & Gelo Ball, Lonzo gave fans a little more insight into what’s really going on with his parents.

“First and foremost, I want to say I love both my parents. But the situation that’s been put out there isn’t how it went down,” Lonzo explained.

“I’m not about to get into all the details, but long story short, my mom didn’t want to leave. She was, quote unquote, damn near forced to leave,” he added. “I helped her leave, and I’m glad she did. She’s in a great spot now.”​

Lonzo Ball speaks on the divorce of his parents LaVar and Tina Ball 😳



"my mom didn't want to leave, she was quote on quote forced to leave. I helped her leave, I'm glad she left she's in a great spot.. they obviously don't f*ck with each other"



"she was not wrong at all, she… pic.twitter.com/jSksHm96Cc — yoxic (@yoxics) July 1, 2026

“She was not wrong at all,” the 28-year-old insisted. “She did not leave him because he lost his foot. That’s a myth that got put out there.”

“So she’s good. My pops is good, too. They obviously don’t mess with each other, but I mess with them both,” Lonzo continued. “But my dad did a great job raising us. My mom did a great job raising us. They didn’t work out, and it is what it is.​

LaVar Ball and Tina Ball in 2019. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

“They’re both doing well, and I love them both. We can move on now,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, after being traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz at the trade deadline and subsequently waived, the former second-overall pick remains a free agent. Just like his parents’ marriage, Lonzo’s time with both teams didn’t quite work out… but hey, at least he’s still on speaking terms with both of them! Hopefully, he finds a new team soon.