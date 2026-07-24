News Anchor Facing ‘Barrage of Medical Issues’ After Falling

A beloved news anchor opened up about her health struggles, candidly revealing a “barrage of medical issues” and a recent, devastating fall.

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Fox 2 Detroit (WJBK-TV) morning news anchor Amy Andrews has revealed on social media that she has been hospitalized following a fall. In late February, Andrews told her Instagram followers that she was on “physician-directed medical leave” due to ongoing treatment for dysautonomia, a disorder of the autonomic nervous system that impacts heart rate, blood pressure, and circulation.

Andrews opened her Instagram health update with a playful nod to Taylor Swift: “It’s me. Hi. I’m the problem, it’s me.” She went on to share that she had been hospitalized after “an unexpected fall,” with doctors now running tests on her head and spine.

“It looks like I’m going to be here for a little while,” she added. While she stressed that she would rather be “with YOU” on Fox 2 Detroit, Andrews said she is focused on resting and getting answers. “Most of all, I’d appreciate your prayers. I miss you, I love you guys, and I’m hoping to be back to causing trouble very soon.”

News Anchor Amy Andrews Revealed Her Dysautonomia in February

In February, Andrews shared that her dysautonomia symptoms, including severe dizziness, vision changes, brain fog, and sudden drops in blood pressure, made it unsafe for her to appear on live television “until it’s properly stabilized.” By April, she posted an update on Instagram announcing she had undergone a surgery that has proven effective for many others with the condition.

Andrews has yet to share a further update on her health with fans.

Andrews, who identifies as a “Dysautonomia Warrior” on Instagram, has been open about her health struggles and is an advocate for mental health awareness. An alum of Indiana University, Oakland University, and the Specs Howard School of Media Arts, she is also actively involved in numerous community causes, including Gleaners Community Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity, and the American Heart Association, among others.