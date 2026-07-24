R&B/Jazz Musician Dead at 67: Family Confirms Rodney Franklin’s Death

R&B and jazz musician Rodney Franklin, a child prodigy who rose to international fame with his hit single “In the Groove,” has died.

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His niece, Jamaica Franklin-Hughes, announced his death earlier this month through a GoFundMe page she had previously created to help cover his rising medical costs.

“Rodney Thomas Franklin passed away peacefully today, July 8, 2026,” Franklin-Hughes wrote in part. “While we will miss him immensely, we rejoice in knowing that he is no longer in pain and is at peace. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. We are currently processing today’s events and will update you all with next steps soon. We humbly thank you for your support. Please keep the family in your prayers.”

A GoFundMe page was set up for Franklin in December 2025 following a medical emergency. The family sought support from fans, family, and friends to help cover hospital bills, future housing, and ongoing medical care costs.

He was 67.

Born in Berkeley, California, in 1958, Franklin showed exceptional musical talent from an early age. A piano prodigy, he was already performing with local bands by his mid-teens and recorded with the band In One Piece at just 14 years old, according to Soul Tracks.

Rodney Franklin Records His Signature Track

After graduating high school, Franklin toured California alongside jazz greats like Freddie Hubbard and Marlena Shaw before signing with Columbia Records. His debut album, In the Center, came out in 1978, but it was his 1980 follow-up, You’ll Never Know, that made his name, reaching the top 10 on the Jazz charts and producing the international hit “In the Groove.”

Rodney Franklin performs onstage in 1979 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Tom Copi/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)



Between 1980 and 1988, Franklin became a jazz chart staple, releasing albums almost yearly. His 1985 ballad “Song for You” became a radio favorite and continues to resonate with listeners today.

Despite not releasing new music in decades, Franklin remained a regular presence at jazz clubs until his illness.