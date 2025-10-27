donald-trump-addresses-potential-third-presidential-term-speculation

Less than a year into his second presidential term, Donald Trump addresses the possibility of running for a third term.

While en route to meet with Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, President Trump spoke about speculation that he would seek a third term as a world leader.

“I would love to do it,” he told reporters on Air Force One, per the New York Post. “I have my best numbers ever, it’s very terrible, I have my best numbers.”

Since his inauguration earlier this year, Donald Trump has hinted at running for a third term as president. The White House even has “Trump 2028” merchandise for guests.

However, Donald Trump has ruled out running as JD Vance’s Vice President pick to side-step the 22nd Amendment, which bars a person from being elected president more than twice.

“I think the people wouldn’t like that,” Trump said about the vice president pick idea. “It’s too cute. It wouldn’t be right.”

Despite stating he could see Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio running a Republican ticket for the 2028 election, Trump continued to hint that he would consider running again.

“All I can tell you is that we have a great group of people, which [the Democrats] don’t,” he declared. “They have [Texas Rep] Jasmine Crockett, a low IQ person. They have AOC who is low IQ. You give her an IQ test, have her pass the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed, I took very hard.”

He then added, “Let AOC go against Trump. Let Jasmine go against Trump.”

Former White House Chief of Staff Steve Bannon Claims There Is a Plan For Donald Trump to Run for a Third Term

Donald Trump’s remarks come just days after former White House chief of staff Steve Bannon claimed there is a plan to get the 45th and 47th president to run for a third term.

“He’s going to get a third term… So, Trump is going to be president in ’28,” Bannon told The Economist last week. “And people just ought to get accommodated with that.”

Bannon then said, “At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is. But there is a plan. We had longer odds in ’16 and longer odds in ’24 than we’ve got in ’28.”

Het then said that Donald Trump will run for a third term because “we have to finish what we started.”

“The country needs him to be president of the United States,” Bannon continued. “We have to finish what we started. We need him for at least one more term.”

When asked if Trump would try to undermine the 22nd Amendment, Bannon replied, “If the American people, with the mechanisms we have, put Trump back in office, are the American people tearing up the Constitution?”

He then added, “The only way President Trump wins in 2028, and continues to stay in office, is by the way of the American people, and the will of the American people is what the Constitution embodies.”