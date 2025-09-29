Iowa Child Saved Mother From Alleged Kidnapper By Slipping Note To School Bus Driver: ‘Call 911’

An Iowa child saved their mother’s life after slipping a note to a school bus driver, which read, “Call 911.” Turns out, a Bahamas man, Glenroy Miller, had allegedly kept their mother captive, and even threatened to kill her with a knife.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 24. At around 7:24 a.m., the FCSO received a report that a Sumner-Fredericksburg School student had handed a note to a bus driver, which read, Call 911.

FCSO deputies followed through with the disturbing request and responded to a Westage residence. There, they found the child’s mother. Deputies learned that she had been held captive through the night, allegedly by Miller. The man, originally from the Bahamas, also prevented her from making a phone call, authorities said.

Turns out, it was the mother who handed the note to her child, which led to her being saved.

Glenroy Miller was arrested and initially charged with domestic abuse assault and obstructing an emergency communication. However, authorities would then learn the extent of his alleged abuse and violence.

A Nightmare

The FCSO accused Miller of assaulting the woman throughout the night, and even holding a knife to her throat and wrists, threatening to kill her. Then, at one point during the night, Miller tried to get her to the hospital.

He, however, turned around and forced her into the home. He believed he would go to jail if he ended up completing the journey, the sheriff’s office said.

Court documents reviewed by Iowa’s News Now detailed that the woman had two broken ribs and a lung puncture. Allegedly, these injuries were caused after Miller kicked her with enough force. Additionally, responding deputies observed bruising on her face when they arrived at her home.

Miller was then charged with domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury, willful injury causing serious injury, and second-degree armed kidnapping with a dangerous weapon.

He is currently being held at the Fayette County Jail. Miller is also being held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.