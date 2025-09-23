Missouri Man Accused Of Assaulting Girlfriend And Her Child After She Sold His Xbox

A 22-year-old Missouri man, Quinton Peters, is accused of assaulting his girlfriend and her child after finding out that she had sold his Xbox gaming console. Reportedly, the woman sold the Xbox after she found out that Peters had cheated on her.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on September 7. Allegedly, Peters had found out that his girlfriend had sold his Xbox. The woman, in turn, accused him of cheating on her and decided to sell his gaming console as retaliation.

Peters confronted his girlfriend at her home and, during their altercation, he threw her on the bed, the statement said. The woman’s child, whose age has not been disclosed, but is younger than 17, as per My Leader Paper, attempted to help their mother. However, Peters allegedly also threw the child on the bed.

The physical assault escalated, as the statement alleged that Peters placed his hands on the woman’s neck and lifted her off the floor, pinning her against a wall. He is then accused of banging the victim’s head against the wall multiple times while grasping her neck. The victim told police she was unable to breathe during the alleged assault.

Eventually, Peters let go of his girlfriend’s neck, and she “collapsed onto the floor,” the statement said. Police noted on the document that the woman had red marks on her neck, but she ultimately refused emergency medical treatment. The child was not injured during the incident.

Arrested And Charged

A day later, after issuing an arrest warrant for him, Quinton Peters was arrested. He was charged with domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. He was booked into the Jefferson County Jail, and a judge set his bond at $15,000.

Peters has since been released after posting bond. He has been ordered to have no contact with the woman and her child. Additionally, he is required to be monitored with a GPS device. He is set to return to court on October 24 for his preliminary hearing.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.