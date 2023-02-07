This $18M ‘Invisible Home’ Owned By ‘American Psycho’ Producers Gives Serious Patrick Bateman Vibes

The stark, unsettling scenes of cult film classics like American Psycho and The Virgin Suicides were made in part by famed producers Chris and Roberta Hanley. And in partnership with architect Tomas Orsinski, the couple created a stunning desert home that mirrors their projects’ stoic, offbeat nature.

Nestled in the desert of Joshua Tree, California, the 5,500-square-foot home is a striking rectangular structure covered entirely in mirrored windows. Its glass walls reflect the desert scenery back at the viewer, earning it the nickname “The Invisible House.” And now, Aaron Kirkman and Matt Adamo of AKG have listed the house for a cool $18 million.

Will we be making an offer? Probably not. Will we be perusing the listing as though we ever would? Yes. And does the house of the American Psycho producers give off serious Patrick Bateman vibes? Also yes.

A Space Odyssey In The Desert

The Hanleys and Orsinski did have a film in mind when they created their multi-million dollar invisible home. But it wasn’t American Psycho. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals, the sci-fi classic 2001: A Space Odyssey inspired this futuristic house. And indeed, stepping up to this incredible structure must feel similar to approaching a spacecraft.

(Brian Ashby, Chris Hanley and Masek Imagining/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

The home’s listing states that the house “directly connects inhabitant with the environment through a mirrored glass exterior that seamlessly bridges the gap between indoor and outdoor space, masking itself as an indistinguishable component of the dramatic, rocky, desert landscape” Joshua Tree is famous for.

(Brian Ashby, Chris Hanley and Masek Imagining/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

Just as the mirrored exterior allows nature to be the star of the show from the outside, the breathtaking glass walls extend this concept from the inside, bringing the desert scenery directly into the home itself.

Exploring The Interior

Thanks to its rectangular shape, the Invisible House’s 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom floor plan is fairly simple to follow. While there is plenty of privacy to enjoy in this roomy abode, each living space naturally flows into the next. Similarly, sliding glass doors throughout the home allow a seamless transition from indoors to nature.

(Brian Ashby, Chris Hanley and Masek Imagining/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

The Invisible House also boasts a world-class chef’s kitchen with dual ovens, separate refrigerator and freezer storage, white marble surfaces, concrete flooring, and sleek, minimalist lines. Rocky desert formations stretch up just outside the kitchen windows, making you feel like you’re cooking dinner in the desert (minus the bugs and wind).

(Brian Ashby, Chris Hanley and Masek Imagining/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

The roomy bedrooms feature gorgeous en suites with 5-star-resort-inspired bath features. (Because if you’re building an $18 million home, it better be worthy of a 5-star resort.) The primary suite includes a bath with a soaking tub, floating vanities, a rain shower, and, of course, stunning desert views around every corner.

(Brian Ashby, Chris Hanley and Masek Imagining/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

Keep Things Cool With An Indoor Pool

The desert is infamous for its dramatic temperature swings—frigidly cold at night and swelteringly hot during the day. But that’s nothing future Invisible Homeowners will have to worry about, thanks to a luxurious, 100-foot swimming pool. The pool area offers ambient lighting that both “illuminates the landscape and communicates with the constellations above,” the home’s listing reads.

(Brian Ashby, Chris Hanley and Masek Imagining/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

The pool is capped by a 224-square-foot projection wall perfect for screening films (this was the home of two film producers, after all). If anyone has a better idea for a more lavish pool and movie party, we’re all ears.

(Brian Ashby, Chris Hanley and Masek Imagining/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

Finally, if you somehow get the urge to leave this modern work of art, there’s plenty to do around Joshua Tree, too. The Invisible House’s 67.5-acre plot is bordered by Section 5 Federal National Park land and a Section 6 BLM, gated nature and tortoise reserve. You can truly immerse yourself in nature in every sense of the word.

A Home With Some Star Power

If this house looks vaguely familiar, you’re not going crazy. The gorgeous home has made cameos in numerous film projects and was even featured on Netflix’s The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals when it was available on Airbnb with a $2,500 per-night price tag.

(Brian Ashby, Chris Hanley and Masek Imagining/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

And it isn’t just the house itself that boasts serious star power—the whole desert has a long history of housing stars, rockers, and other pop culture icons. The Joshua Tree area is a well-known pilgrimage for artists of little and global fame, from working artists seeking affordable studios outside of Los Angeles to rock legends like Jim Morrison, Keith Richards, and Bono.

(Brian Ashby, Chris Hanley and Masek Imagining/TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

There’s no doubt that the Invisible House exudes a stark sense of extravagant wealth and cool minimalism all within the backdrop of the notoriously harsh, unforgiving desert. We can’t help but compare this home’s attributes with that of American Psycho‘s leading man and murderer, Patrick Bateman. But hey, it’s just a movie, right? Maybe just double-check that there are no plastic suits hanging up in the closet before you make your final offer.