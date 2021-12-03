Forget Video Games And Dolls–These Interactive Projects For Kids Is The Best Gift For Any Child On Your List

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Parents can appreciate the frustration of finding the best gifts for kids. Especially if they’ve seen their children open up a barrage of presents on Christmas morning only to become bored moments later. Looking for a holiday gift that will be fun and engaging for children of all ages can be challenging.

If only there were a children’s toy that didn’t require excessive screen time nor an endless supply of AA batteries to function. Luckily there is.

This holiday KiwiCo has your back with the best gifts of the season! KiwiCo has interactive activities that don’t have the words “Mom, I’m bored” written all over them after 15 minutes of play time, guaranteed.

Instead, KiwiCo encourages your child to unleash their imagination through hands-on, creative projects that transform them from being consumers to creators and producers.

KiwiCo engages children of all ages with hands-on activities and STEAM projects. Playing with KiwiCo toys provides children with the foundation for becoming creative problem solvers and critical thinkers. Watch as your child thrives and focuses on solving smaller problems today with KiwiCo, then more challenging world problems of tomorrow.

KiwiCo offers award-winning products for kids of all ages that you can give this holiday season. Moreover, KiwiCo projects include all supplies needed for every step so that kids can begin exploring right away! So, if you’re all set to give the gift of wonder and discovery, let’s delve into KiwiCo subscriptions, and explore their crates.

How Much Do KiwiCo Subscriptions Cost?

KiwiCo understands that the one-size-fits-all subscription model doesn’t work. Therefore, KiwiCo provides families with flexible options, starting as low as $17.50 a month. As a bonus, KiwiCo subscriptions can be filtered by age and interest so that gifters can find the perfect KiwiCo crate for any child on their list. You’ll also never worry about shipping since KiwiCo offers free shipping within the US on all subscriptions.

While most KiwiCo Crates are priced at $22.95 per month, customers can receive a discount on the per-crate price if they subscribe for three, six, or twelve months. Additionally, you can save up $30 on a subscription or get 60% off your first month for a limited time with code JOY.

Monthly Subscriptions Priced At $22.95 (Regular Price)

(KiwiCo)

Koala (ages 2-4)

Do you want to give your preschoolers a head start before they start kindergarten next fall? Take this step. KiwiCo’s Koala Crate introduces your eager preschooler to exciting new materials, tools, and concepts for a fun, hands-on learning experience well before they enter the classroom.

Kiwi (ages 5-8)

Kiwi Crates are a fun way to nurture your elementary-aged child’s budding love of creativity and curiosity. While a set of crayons and paper are a fantastic start, it can only go so far. Yet, a Kiwi Crate goes even further by offering an incredible array of art and science activities that children and families alike can enjoy together.

Atlas (ages 6-11)

It is a big, beautiful world, and the Atlas Crate helps your child discover it from the comforts of home. Additionally, your child will develop a deeper understanding of other world cultures with the Atlas Crate. Explore a new country each month, learn its geography, customs, landmarks, history, and tasty food.

Yummy (ages 6-14)

There are dozens of kids’ cooking kits on the market today. But Kiwi’s Yummy Crate stands out from the rest of the pack, as it blends family-friendly, kid-tested recipes with science-backed information. Yummy Crates not only enhances children’s confidence in the kitchen but also builds on a STEAM approach, so kids understand why certain ingredients work together.

Tinker (ages 9-14+)

With Tinker Crate, you’re in for some serious innovation. Crates like this STEM-inspired one are key to the success of budding scientists, engineers, and leaders alike. An exciting array of projects awaits young inventors such as hydraulic claws, a functioning trebuchet, and walking robots.

Doodle (ages 9-16+)

Doodle Crate is sure to appeal to children with an artistic streak this holiday season. Young artists will enjoy completing trendy projects such as felt succulent gardens, soap making, and candle making, in which they can express themselves through interesting techniques.

Monthly Subscriptions Priced At $31.95 (Regular Price)

(KiwiCo)

Eureka Crate (ages 12- 104)

Younger Tinkerers can graduate from the Tinker Crate to the Eureka Crate, which offers more challenging hands-on lessons. The Eureka Crate’s projects, on the other hand, make you think about the design and engineering behind everyday objects. Take part in building projects such as a desk lamp, an electric pencil sharpener, or a ukulele.

Maker Crate (ages 14-104)

The Maker’s Crate is perfect for artists who like a little more independence and more personalized projects, yet still crave new inspiration and tools! KiwiCo’s Maker’s kit is designed for both new and seasoned artists looking for fresh techniques for customized designs. Take part in projects such as punch needle pillows and macrame planters.

Bi-Monthly Subscriptions Priced At $41.90 Per Crate (Regular Price)

(KiwiCo)

Panda Crate (ages 0-24 months, shipped every two months)

It is never too early to introduce a KiwiCo crate to your child! Designed by experts and backed by researchers at Seattle Children’s Hospital, the KiwiCo Panda Crate makes a spectacular gift. Moreover, they’re a great addition to any baby registry or baby shower celebration. As the Panda crate grows with your baby, it supports their brain development during each developmental stage. Additionally, gifters will be asked for a birth month and year when they place their order so they receive age-appropriate crates.

Despite KiwiCo subscriptions being the gift that keeps on giving throughout the entire year, there are other non-subscription options as well.

KiwiCo Non-Subscription Options

(KiwiCo)

If you’re not ready to commit to a subscription box just yet, KiwiCo offers special projects in their store that can be purchased at any time. In addition to some hand-packed favorites from past subscription crates, KiwiCo also features holiday projects that are sure to get your littles in the holiday spirit.

Top Picks From KiwiCo’s Holiday Store

Little Tree

From KiwiCo’s holiday store, this sweet little tree celebrates creativity and wonder. Designed for children ages three and up, this kid-sized Christmas tree is an excellent activity to enjoy with the kids during the month of December.

Santa’s Light-Up Workshop

The KiwiCo Santa’s Light-Up Workshop for ages nine and over is an ideal gingerbread house alternative! As well as being a fun challenging activity, it can also be cherished for a lifetime.

Crystal Chemistry Tree

To flock or not to flock? For children ages five and up who wish for a white Christmas, the Crystal Chemistry Tree is a wonderful gift. Future chemists will enjoy planting their trees, and applying ammonia, bluing, and table salts to make the snow-like crystals appear.

Finish Up Your Holiday Shopping Today!

Are you ready to join the KiwiCo family? Reviewers love seeing how much excitement their children get when using the crate.

One reviewer shared that KiwiCo has been “one of my favorite gifts we gifted the kiddos this year.” Another added, “KiwiCo Crates bring our family together.”

Give the gift of inspiration this holiday season to a child in your life. As the world needs more innovation and problem-solving than ever before, inspire them to come up with big ideas. Afterall, “there’s no telling what a KiwiCo kid can do.”