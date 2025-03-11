Insurance Company CEO’s Home Targeted in Shooting

Less than three months after the fatal attack on UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, another insurance company CEO was targeted in a shooting.

According to Insurance Business, Chip Terhune, the president and CEO of State Accident Insurance Fund Corporation (SAIF), took cover when his Lake Oswego was attacked in the early hours of Feb. 21.

The suspect was captured on camera wearing dark clothes with a hoodie or ski mask. Law enforcement officials said the shooter fled in a nearby vehicle following the incident.

In an internal email to employees, the insurance company CEO revealed details about the shooting.

“At approximately 4 am, I awoke to what I initially thought were the sound of rocks being thrown at my windows,” he wrote. “It became immediately apparent that no rocks were thrown but rather 3 bullets had been fired through my front door windows into my home. [Name redacted] apparently reported to the police that she saw an individual dressed in black with a ski mask running away from my house and down the street.”

“Neither I nor the police have answers yet on ‘why,’” he pointed out.

The Insurance Company CEO Said He Received a Message From the Alleged Shooter

Terhune then stated that he received a threatening message from someone who claimed to be the shooter.

“We have received an email threat purporting to be the person(s) responsible,” he said. “Although it does not target any specific employee, the email references knowledge of employee and relatives’ names and addresses.”

He further advised employees to be cautious and aware of their surroundings.

“Law enforcement is working diligently to investigate this matter,” he added. “And asked that we not share any additional specific information about the actual email.”

Terhune has been the Oregon-based insurance company’s CEO since July 2021. SAIF currently employs approximately 1,200 people and has $5 billion in capital. It focuses on providing workers’ compensation coverage and promotes workplace safety and injury prevention programs.