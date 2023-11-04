Instead Of Baby Shower This Woman Asked Guests To Clean Her House

Viewers are debating if this mother’s actions were smart or over the top.

Social media user, Nia Mullet, is sparking debate after she shared a TikTok video of herself hosting a “nesting party” instead of asking her friends and family for baby shower gifts.

“So I had my nesting party last night instead of a baby shower and it was amazing,” Mullet explains in the video.

In the video, you can see the soon-to-be mom celebrating her upcoming journey into motherhood by asking her friends for help during a crucial time. It’s important to have a clean home before the baby arrives. However, not all moms find the burst of energy known as the “nesting” phase, where they clean their home thoroughly in preparation, to be easy to come by.

Mullet explains that she and her friend, Bree, organized it. She sent Bree a “list of things that I wanted to get done” before she had the baby. Bree proceeded to craft vibrant pink cards, each designating specific areas of the house for cleaning tasks.

TikTok

In the video, the women gathered at Mullet’s house, where they were then assigned various cleaning tasks, including tidying up the pantry, tackling the window sills, and organizing the drawers.

TikTok

Rather than bringing gifts, playing games, or decorating with baby-themed items, the guests at the nesting party arrived equipped with dusters and brooms, ready to embark on a thorough house cleaning mission.

“I kind of took a more supervised role, kind of telling people where I wanted things and then we took a dinner break,” Mullet narrated in the video.

Hours into the event, Mullet shares that she and her friends had a nice dinner before getting right back to work.

“We ate some soup, some sourdough breads, some treats, and chatted about this baby and how it’s gonna be.

“Then we got straight back into work and everything was so clean and organised and I feel so much more ready for this baby,” Mullet said.

TikTok

Besides cleaning, everyone also brought freezer meals in case Mullet needed them during her postpartum period.

“It was so much fun. I highly recommend a nesting party if you’re getting ready for a baby,” she said as the video came to an end.

Of course, viewers left their two cents about this unique way to celebrate a baby.

One person said: “Honestly, I’d prefer doing this to sitting for three hours watching someone open presents.”

“I refuse to go to baby showers but I would show up early for a nesting party,” replied another.

Then, a third commenter wrote: “Nah, my husband can clean the house and cook. Me and my girls will be eating fabulous food, drinking champagne and celebrating me.”

I think they meant to say: “HER FRIENDS will be drinking champagne in celebration of me.”

It’s different and smart. Congratulations for this mother-to-be!