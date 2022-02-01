Insider Claims Whoopi Goldberg Worried About Death Threats

Whoopi Goldberg is allegedly under fire following her controversial remarks claiming the Holocaust wasn’t “about race.” Though Goldberg apologized that night via Twitter and again on The View the following day, insiders at ABC are claiming the actress is in deep trouble with the network and worried about “death threats” coming her way from angry viewers.

Whoopi Goldberg Stirs Holocaust Controversy

While discussing a Tennessee school board’s recent decision to ban the graphic novel Maus, which is about a Holocaust survivor, Whoopi Goldberg made a controversial statement on The View that she’s been universally criticized for making. During the segment, Goldberg said, “The Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race,” adding, “It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

Though her co-hosts tried to correct Goldberg, with Ana Navarro arguing, “Well, it’s about white supremacy. That’s what it’s about. It’s about going after Jews and Gypsies.” Goldberg wasn’t hearing it, though.

“But these are two groups of white people,” insisted Goldberg. “You’re missing the point. The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white because black, white, Jews, Italians, everybody eats each other.”

Goldberg’s Double Apology

After a swift backlash over her claims that the Holocaust was “not about race,” Goldberg took to Twitter to apologize, writing in part, “I stand corrected,” adding, “The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

Goldberg followed that apology up with another on air the next day on The View, saying, “I tweeted about it last night but I kind of want you to hear it from me directly. I feel a responsibility.” She continued, “My words upset so many people, which was never my intention. I understand why. The information I got was really helpful.”

“I said the Holocaust wasn’t about race and was instead about man’s inhumanity to man. It is indeed about race because Hitler and the Nazis considered Jews to be the inferior race,” Goldberg added. “Words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected.” That apology wasn’t enough, however, some alleged ABC insiders told PageSix.

Alleged ABC Insiders Spill

“ABC staffers and Disney Network execs are saying Whoopi went way too far. And board members are not happy with her apology and want a fuller retraction. The word is that Whoopi is in ‘deep s–t,’” one supposed ABC insider told the outlet, adding,“Why does Whoopi seemingly get a pass when others don’t? Perhaps this time she won’t. Many at the network — including her fellow hosts — believe Whoopi is too controversial now for the show.”

The insider went on to say that Goldberg’s troubles aren’t “just going to blow over.” “This will cast a shadow over everything for a while. Even Joy Behar was heard saying backstage that Whoopi is ‘dead wrong’ and may not ever recover from this,” the source said. “Joy found this particularly troubling and couldn’t believe Whoopi wouldn’t stand corrected until she was forced.”

That same insider claimed others at ABC are “incredulous” and supposedly asking questions like, “How stoned can she be?” The source added that Goldberg’s agents are “panicking that she may have ruined herself for good.” In addition to those career matters, Goldberg “has to worry about potential death threats.”

In the end, a second TV insider insisted, “Whoopi may benefit from the fact that people are tired of cancel culture. But it is still astonishing that it’s one rule for Whoopi and another for everyone else.” It’s certainly clear that Goldberg’s ignorant statement has left a sour taste in everyone’s mouths, but without a statement from the network, we can’t say for sure what her future with The View will be.

