Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s $15K Per Night Bahamas Vacation Home

Snapshots surfacing of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in the Bahamas for a romantic trip sparked speculation about their whereabouts. Instagram’s DeuxMoi recently shared images indicating the couple is enjoying an idyllic vacation.

The photos show Taylor and Travis walking hand-in-hand on a dock, but the exact location is still undisclosed. However, the dock Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were strolling on might be Valentines Resort & Marina at Harbour Island.

TAYLOR AND TRAVIS AT THE BEACH OMGGGG pic.twitter.com/edegz6Tyty — m. (@glosslovie) March 25, 2024

Page Six believes they likely stayed at the lavish Rosalita House on Harbour Island. The luxurious oceanside mansion commands a jaw-dropping $15,000 per night for rental and boasts an array of amenities. This exclusive villa, accommodating 12 guests, offers six bedrooms, a pool, numerous terraces, beautiful gardens, a gym, and more.

Perched on a hillside protected by a 25-foot dune, the property provided the pop queen and NFL star with total seclusion (save for a few snapshots, apparently). The accommodations include a personal chef, sous chef, house manager, three butlers, three housekeepers, three gardeners/beach maintenance workers, and an evening security guard.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Bahamas Vacation Home Has All the Comforts of Home and More

The kitchen in the home comes complete with chef-grade appliances that enhance its coastal-contemporary style, featuring white cabinetry, exposed beam ceilings, and iridescent-tiled walls. A well-stocked pantry includes essential ingredients and spices, while chefs craft meals using produce from the onsite vegetable garden.

Food can be cooked in either the pizza oven, charcoal grill, or gas grill, depending on the menu of the day. Guests can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Pre-dinner cocktails are offered in the evenings, with guests choosing between a formal plated meal. The spacious living area is adorned with beach-themed decor, featuring several cozy seating spots that overlook a wide terrace with ocean views.

That’s some seriously decadent digs for food and drinks. Of course, the celebrity power couple can shake it off. The exclusive fitness facility features a Peloton bike, a weight-training area, yoga mats, and floor-to-ceiling mirrors. As per the website, the residence manager can coordinate personalized training sessions. These include private yoga and pilates classes on the premises.

The main house features five bedrooms, with four boasting king-sized beds, while the Palm Cottage guest house includes an extra suite with a king bed. Of course, Each bedroom is accompanied by its own ensuite bathroom.

Lush greenery surrounds the home entrance, with beautiful flowers around lounge areas, cabanas, and a pool bar. Meanwhile, a private stairway leads to a secluded beach for watersports like paddleboarding, kayaking, snorkeling, and more.