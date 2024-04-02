Inside Kris Jenner’s Lavish Easter Celebration for All 13 Grandchildren

Easter is a great holiday for some quality family time — especially with the little ones. This year, Kris Jenner got to celebrate Easter with her 13 grandchildren.

According to Page Six, “The Kardashian matriarch hosted a celebration for the holiday at her home in Palm Springs, California … and included her six children and 13 grandkids. Jenner, 68, went all out to treat her family to several goodies, including large chocolate eggs for each guest with their names written on them.”

It’s no surprise the Kardashians/Jenners attended an all-out Easter bash. Kris truly outdid herself by hosting a ton of different family-friendly activities, from egg-coloring to painting. She also gifted each attendee a large chocolate egg with their name on it, and each grandkid got their own Easter basket plus even more goodies.

Kris Jenner’s Family Easter Celebration

Kris’s Easter bash was so impressive that the entire family boasted about it on social media. Kris happily set up several craft stations for the children, which wowed her family of guests.

Page Six reported, “One of the stations, created by Forager Crafts, featured eggs and markers at each seat for the kids to color. Meanwhile, another table included several pastel ribbon options. A third table was a ‘Teacup Terrariums’ station where the children picked out a vintage teacup and filled it up with dirt, little plants and other trinkets like bunny figurines and colorful mushrooms.”

Perhaps best of all was the slime-making station, which is practically every kid’s dream.

But the party wasn’t just lavish for the children. In fact, Kris set up multiple tables for the adults, too. She included custom place settings with gorgeous Easter decor, like nests with painted eggs and tweed charger plates with floral plates.

Kim posted an Instagram Story with footage of the beautiful setup.

“Look at how gorgeous this table is!” she narrated. “Seriously, how cute, and all the little details?! Gorgeous spring flowers … and the cutest table setting ideas!”