Influencer Dies on Way to Hospital After Porsche Crash: Aline Dalmolin Was 41

Aline Cristina Dalmolin, a Brazilian influencer known for her leadership advice, has died in a shocking accident.

The 41-year-old was fatally injured early Monday morning when her Porsche Macan crashed into an electricity pole in the Brazilian coastal city of Balneário Camboriú. Dalmolin was a passenger in the luxury vehicle, according to Brazilian outlet Página 3.

The Military Police of Santa Catarina reported that authorities responded to the crash early Monday morning. At the scene, they found Dalmolin unconscious and critically injured. She was suffering from a traumatic brain injury and the amputation of one arm, according to CNN Brasil.

She died while being transferred to a local hospital.

Dalmolin was a leadership coach with over 20 years of experience. She had over 6,000 followers on Instagram, where her bio read, “Transform your leadership into results. Lectures, high-impact training, and mentoring.”

The Driver Was Arrested After the Crash That Fatally Injured Aline Dalmolin

According to g1, the car’s driver, 57-year-old Gisele Forneroli, allegedly fled the scene. Military Police later found her near the banks of the Camboriú River.

Forneroli allegedly showed “clear signs of intoxication, such as incoherent speech, difficulty walking, the smell of alcohol, and disorientation,” according to a translated police statement from g1. A breathalyzer test confirmed alcohol levels that qualify as a traffic offense, per the outlet.

Forneroli was taken to a hospital, then a police station for a custody hearing, g1 reported. She was reportedly charged with manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol. She was released on R$30,000 bail, which is roughly $5,500.

Following Dalmolin’s death, her company, CELD Esportes, announced it would close for three days “as a sign of mourning and deep respect.”

“In this moment of pain and dismay, we express our deepest condolences to all the family, friends, and colleagues,” the translated statement read. “Aline was a person of great value whose dedication and spirit will be missed irreparably on our team and the entire community that knew her.”

Dalmolin’s wake is scheduled for Wednesday, according to an Instagram post from her account.