Influencer Comes Face-to-Face With Bear, ‘Almost Eaten’ While Filming Inside Den

A social media influencer quickly learned there may be consequences for his actions after coming face-to-face with a bear while filming himself inside the creature’s den.

Stefan Janković shared multiple videos of his close bear encounter. “You won’t believe what happened to me,” Janovic stated in one of the videos. “I spend 24 hours in the forest, and a bear attacks me. It’s waiting for me, and there’s another one.”

In the first clip, the influencer is seen inside the den and looking terrified as the bear appears at the entrance. “Na ivici života,” he captioned the post, which translates to “On the edge of life” in Croatian.

In the next video, Janković is seen up in a nearby tree as the bear is seen looking up at him. The animal then starts climbing up the tree. “The one when you have nowhere to run,” the influencer wrote in the video.

However, in a third video, the influencer seen really close to the bear. “Niko nije verovao da čovek može da se druži sa medvedom,” he stated, which translates to “No one believed that a man could be friends with a bear.”

In the fourth and final video, the bear is seen hanging out in Janković’s tent with ANOTHER bear. “Oni su došli sad u moju kuću,” Janković stated, meaning “They came to my house now.”

Social Media Reacts to Influencer’s Up-Close Encounter With Bear

Not long after the influencer shared the videos, social media erupted in confusion, some advice, and humor.

“Explanation for those wondering,” one Instagram user shared. “The bear realized the guy had a camera and knew that the footage could be used in court as proof of aggravated assault. It was the best choice in his situation.”

Another Instagram wrote, “See how the bear didn’t kill the guy? Very demure, very mindful.”

Other Instagram users joked about the situation. “Relax everyone, everything went fine,” one Instagram follower wrote. “He’s uploading from purgatory.”

Another added, “And then he learned the hard way that Bear can climb trees.”

Fellow Instagram users also shared some advice on how to approach bears in the future. “If it’s brown, lay down,” a user advised. “The fact you stayed that calm is probably what saved you.”

One other user offered additional advice. “If it’s brown lay down if it’s black, fight back if it’s white, goodnight.”